Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 90 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A B C B ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company B C B ARGX argenx SE ADR A B B AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR B B B CB Chubb Limited B C B CPB Campbell Soup Company B C B DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B B B FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Sponsored ADR B C B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C B MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C B NOW ServiceNow, Inc. B B B PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. B D B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. B C B STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A B C B TSCO Tractor Supply Company B C B UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation B C B VLO Valero Energy Corporation B B B YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADI Analog Devices, Inc. C C C ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company C B C ASML ASML Holding NV ADR C B C BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A C C C CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. C C C CRM Salesforce, Inc. C B C CUBE CubeSmart C B C DOV Dover Corporation C C C F Ford Motor Company C B C GPC Genuine Parts Company C C C IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. C B C MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A C C C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. C C C MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR C C C NTAP NetApp, Inc. C C C NWS News Corporation Class B C C C NWSA News Corporation Class A C C C NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV C C C PPG PPG Industries, Inc. C C C PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR C C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C C C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D C C ABBV AbbVie, Inc. C D C ABT Abbott Laboratories C C C AEE Ameren Corporation C C C AMGN Amgen Inc. D C C BAC Bank of America Corp D B C BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A D B C BKI Black Knight, Inc. C C C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. C C C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B C COF Capital One Financial Corp C C C COST Costco Wholesale Corporation C C C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D C C EVRG Evergy, Inc. C C C FTS Fortis Inc. D C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C MET MetLife, Inc. C C C MU Micron Technology, Inc. C D C NI NiSource Inc C C C RBA RB Global, Inc. C C C SIRI Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. B C C TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR D C C VICI VICI Properties Inc D B C WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation C B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C D AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. D C D AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D C D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D C D CG Carlyle Group Inc D D D CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A D B D CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A D C D CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C D ENTG Entegris, Inc. D C D EQR Equity Residential D B D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C D GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A D D D OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A D C D PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B D RMD ResMed Inc. D B D ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A D C D SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D C D SQM Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd Series B D C D UDR UDR, Inc. D C D VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D B D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.