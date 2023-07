Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 83 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEG Aegon N.V. ADR B C B BG Bunge Limited B C B BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A B B B COP ConocoPhillips B D B CSX CSX Corporation B B B DFS Discover Financial Services B C B EIX Edison International B C B EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C B EQIX Equinix, Inc. B B B FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B C B FE FirstEnergy Corp. B C B GM General Motors Company B B B HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. B C B HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. C B B IMO Imperial Oil Limited B C B IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. B B B ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR B C B RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR B C B STT State Street Corporation B C B TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B D B TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR C B C AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C C BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR C B C BRKR Bruker Corporation C B C CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. C C C CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. C C C CI Cigna Group C C C GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR C C C IEX IDEX Corporation C C C KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc C B C MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. C B C NDSN Nordson Corporation C C C PGR Progressive Corporation C B C SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A C C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. C C C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C C AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. C C C AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. C C C BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A D B C CB Chubb Limited C C C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A C D C CE Celanese Corporation C C C CG Carlyle Group Inc C D C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation D C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C C C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C C EQR Equity Residential D B C EXC Exelon Corporation D C C FMC FMC Corporation C C C FTS Fortis Inc. D C C GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A C D C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C C C INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. D C C KO Coca-Cola Company D B C LUV Southwest Airlines Co. C C C NI NiSource Inc C C C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation C C C PAYX Paychex, Inc. D C C PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc C C C PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. D C C RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A C B C SQM Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd Series B C C C SU Suncor Energy Inc. C C C TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation C C C UDR UDR, Inc. D C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D C D AMGN Amgen Inc. D C D CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C D DDOG Datadog Inc Class A D C D DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D B D MTD Mettler-Toledo International Inc. D C D NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D C D OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A D C D POOL Pool Corporation D D D SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D C D SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A D C D

