Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 69 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A B C B AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. B D B AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. B C B APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C B AXP American Express Company B C B BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR B B B CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. B C B CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation B C B DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft B B B EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B C B FAST Fastenal Company B C B GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. B C B IEX IDEX Corporation B C B KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc B B B MO Altria Group, Inc. B C B NTAP NetApp, Inc. B C B NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR B B B PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A B C B RRX Regal Rexnord Corporation B D B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C B TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. B C B TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B V Visa Inc. Class A B B B Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Incorporated C C C ALC Alcon AG C C C ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company C B C ARGX argenx SE ADR C B C BG Bunge Limited C C C CAG Conagra Brands, Inc. C B C CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited C C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C EIX Edison International C C C FE FirstEnergy Corp. C C C HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. C C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR C B C MCO Moody's Corporation C B C MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated C C C PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR C C C TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B D C WES Western Midstream Partners, LP C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DDOG Datadog Inc Class A C C C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C C C HPQ HP Inc. D C C QRVO Qorvo, Inc. C D C REG Regency Centers Corporation C C C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A C C C SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A C C C TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories D C D BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. D C D CB Chubb Limited D C D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D D D CL Colgate-Palmolive Company D C D CNA CNA Financial Corporation D C D CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. D C D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D FMC FMC Corporation D C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A D D D ILMN Illumina, Inc. D D D KO Coca-Cola Company D B D MDT Medtronic Plc D C D NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. D C D NI NiSource Inc D C D PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc D C D RBA RB Global, Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

