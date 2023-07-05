Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 69 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABNB
|Airbnb, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|AMD
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|AMP
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|APD
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|AXP
|American Express Company
|B
|C
|B
|BGNE
|BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|CDAY
|Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CHK
|Chesapeake Energy Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|DB
|Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
|B
|B
|B
|EXPD
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|FAST
|Fastenal Company
|B
|C
|B
|GFS
|GlobalFoundries Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|IEX
|IDEX Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|KEYS
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|B
|B
|B
|MO
|Altria Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NTAP
|NetApp, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NTES
|Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|PINS
|Pinterest, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|RRX
|Regal Rexnord Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|SPG
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TEL
|TE Connectivity Ltd.
|B
|C
|B
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|V
|Visa Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|Z
|Zillow Group, Inc. Class C
|B
|D
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADBE
|Adobe Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|ALC
|Alcon AG
|C
|C
|C
|ALLE
|Allegion Public Limited Company
|C
|B
|C
|ARGX
|argenx SE ADR
|C
|B
|C
|BG
|Bunge Limited
|C
|C
|C
|CAG
|Conagra Brands, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|CP
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|C
|C
|C
|CPNG
|Coupang, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|DFS
|Discover Financial Services
|C
|C
|C
|EIX
|Edison International
|C
|C
|C
|FE
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|C
|C
|C
|HIG
|Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HTHT
|H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|MCO
|Moody's Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|MKC.V
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|PUK
|Prudential plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|TRGP
|Targa Resources Corp.
|B
|D
|C
|WES
|Western Midstream Partners, LP
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|DDOG
|Datadog Inc Class A
|C
|C
|C
|EA
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|QRVO
|Qorvo, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|REG
|Regency Centers Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab Corp
|D
|C
|C
|SE
|Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|C
|C
|SNAP
|Snap, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|TM
|Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|D
|C
|D
|BIP
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|D
|C
|D
|CB
|Chubb Limited
|D
|C
|D
|CBRE
|CBRE Group, Inc. Class A
|D
|D
|D
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|D
|C
|D
|CNA
|CNA Financial Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|CNP
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|EXC
|Exelon Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|FMC
|FMC Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|GDDY
|GoDaddy, Inc. Class A
|D
|D
|D
|ILMN
|Illumina, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|KO
|Coca-Cola Company
|D
|B
|D
|MDT
|Medtronic Plc
|D
|C
|D
|NDAQ
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|NI
|NiSource Inc
|D
|C
|D
|PEG
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|D
|C
|D
|RBA
|RB Global, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.
