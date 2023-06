Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 136 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAL American Airlines Group Inc. B B B APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C B BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs B C B CAT Caterpillar Inc. B B B CMI Cummins Inc. B B B CNHI CNH Industrial NV C B B CPB Campbell Soup Company B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B B B DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. B B B DOV Dover Corporation B C B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B B B EIX Edison International B C B EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. B C B EQT EQT Corporation B C B ET Energy Transfer LP A C B F Ford Motor Company B B B FE FirstEnergy Corp. B C B HAL Halliburton Company C B B HES Hess Corporation B C B HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. B B B IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. B B B JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR B B B JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. B B B KHC Kraft Heinz Company B B B MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A B B B MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. B B B MPC Marathon Petroleum Corporation B B B NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR B B B OKE ONEOK, Inc. B B B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B PSX Phillips 66 B B B RDY Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sponsored ADR B B B SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR B C B SLB Schlumberger N.V. B B B SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR B C B SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR B C B TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C B B TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B C B ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. B C B VMW VMware, Inc. Class A B C B WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C B WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A C C C COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A C B C CUBE CubeSmart C B C DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A C B C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C EQIX Equinix, Inc. C B C ETSY Etsy, Inc. C B C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. C C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B D C FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One B D C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. C C C KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc C B C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. C B C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C B C MCO Moody's Corporation C B C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. C C C MS Morgan Stanley B C C NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. D C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A B C C SEDG SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. D B C SGEN Seagen, Inc. B C C SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR C C C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. C C C STT State Street Corporation C C C V Visa Inc. Class A C B C VICI VICI Properties Inc C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories C C C ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company C C C AEE Ameren Corporation C C C APA APA Corporation C D C AVY Avery Dennison Corporation C C C BG Bunge Limited C C C BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C C C CB Chubb Limited C C C CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. C C C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C D C CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated C D C CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. C C C CVX Chevron Corporation C C C DVN Devon Energy Corporation C C C ETR Entergy Corporation C C C EVRG Evergy, Inc. C C C EXC Exelon Corporation C C C FMC FMC Corporation C C C FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Sponsored ADR C C C FTS Fortis Inc. D C C GD General Dynamics Corporation C C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P C C C KR Kroger Co. C C C LNT Alliant Energy Corp C C C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV C C C MDT Medtronic Plc C C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C D C NI NiSource Inc C C C PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc C C C POOL Pool Corporation C D C PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Company C D C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C C SCI Service Corporation International C C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C C C TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation C C C WEC WEC Energy Group Inc C C C WLK Westlake Corporation C C C WMB Williams Companies, Inc. C B C XEL Xcel Energy Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C D AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. D C D BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A D C D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B D COF Capital One Financial Corp D D D DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C D C D DIS Walt Disney Company D C D EBAY eBay Inc. D C D EQR Equity Residential D B D FDX FedEx Corporation D C D KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR D C D LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. D C D O Realty Income Corporation D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D D D SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C D TECH Bio-Techne Corporation D C D TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR D C D TROW T. Rowe Price Group D C D TRU TransUnion D C D TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. C D D UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B D C D WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A D D D WELL Welltower Inc. D D D

