Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 62 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C B C BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C BILL Bill.com Holdings, Inc. C B C BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. C C C BNS Bank of Nova Scotia C C C CMI Cummins Inc. C B C FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A C C C FICO Fair Isaac Corporation B C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C B C KEY KeyCorp C C C MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated C B C SGEN Seagen, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR B B B BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B D B BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A B D B BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B B D B CTXS Citrix Systems, Inc. B B B DDOG Datadog Inc Class A B B B EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. B C B IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. B C B LCID Lucid Group, Inc. B C B MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C B MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B D B MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated B D B MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B NVO Novo Nordisk A/S Sponsored ADR Class B B C B RACE Ferrari NV B C B RE Everest Re Group, Ltd. B D B RGEN Repligen Corporation B B B SCI Service Corporation International B C B STE STERIS Plc B C B TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. B D B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALC Alcon AG D C D ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B D BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR D C D BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR D C D GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C D C D GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A D C D OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation D C D SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D C D TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR D C D TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B D UHAL AMERCO D C D VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C D XPEV XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADSK Autodesk, Inc. D B C AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. C C C AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. C C C BA Boeing Company C D C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A D B C EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A C D C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation D C C KKR KKR & Co Inc C D C LFC China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class H C C C LU Lufax Holding Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D C C MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR D C C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A C C C PPG PPG Industries, Inc. C C C ROST Ross Stores, Inc. C C C SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A C C C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR D C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.