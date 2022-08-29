Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 62 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|C
|B
|C
|BBDO
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|BILL
|Bill.com Holdings, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|BKNG
|Booking Holdings Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BNS
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|C
|C
|C
|CMI
|Cummins Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|FCNCA
|First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|FICO
|Fair Isaac Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|C
|B
|C
|KEY
|KeyCorp
|C
|C
|C
|MCHP
|Microchip Technology Incorporated
|C
|B
|C
|SGEN
|Seagen, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABEV
|Ambev SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|D
|B
|BRK.A
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A
|B
|D
|B
|BRK.B
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B
|B
|D
|B
|CTXS
|Citrix Systems, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|DDOG
|Datadog Inc Class A
|B
|B
|B
|EPAM
|EPAM Systems, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|IR
|Ingersoll Rand Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|LCID
|Lucid Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|MKC
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|B
|D
|B
|MKC.V
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|B
|D
|B
|MUFG
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|NVO
|Novo Nordisk A/S Sponsored ADR Class B
|B
|C
|B
|RACE
|Ferrari NV
|B
|C
|B
|RE
|Everest Re Group, Ltd.
|B
|D
|B
|RGEN
|Repligen Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|SCI
|Service Corporation International
|B
|C
|B
|STE
|STERIS Plc
|B
|C
|B
|TMUS
|T-Mobile US, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALC
|Alcon AG
|D
|C
|D
|ASX
|ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|D
|BCS
|Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|BUD
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|GOOG
|Alphabet Inc. Class C
|D
|C
|D
|GOOGL
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|OTIS
|Otis Worldwide Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|SONY
|Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|TEF
|Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|D
|UHAL
|AMERCO
|D
|C
|D
|VOD
|Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|XPEV
|XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A
|D
|C
|D
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADSK
|Autodesk, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|AKAM
|Akamai Technologies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|AWK
|American Water Works Company, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BA
|Boeing Company
|C
|D
|C
|CPNG
|Coupang, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|EL
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A
|C
|D
|C
|GOLD
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|KKR
|KKR & Co Inc
|C
|D
|C
|LFC
|China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class H
|C
|C
|C
|LU
|Lufax Holding Limited Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|C
|C
|MFG
|Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|MSCI
|MSCI Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|PPG
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ROST
|Ross Stores, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SNOW
|Snowflake, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|SNY
|Sanofi Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|SPGI
|S&P Global, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
