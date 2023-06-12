Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 83 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALC Alcon AG B C B BAP Credicorp Ltd. B B B BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B B B B BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A B B B DE Deere & Company B B B DFS Discover Financial Services B C B EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B C B FDX FedEx Corporation B C B FTV Fortive Corp. B C B FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B D B FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One B D B GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. B C B HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B D B MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B C B MS Morgan Stanley B C B ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR B C B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C B STT State Street Corporation B C B UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation B C B VICI VICI Properties Inc B B B XP XP Inc. Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited C A C APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C C CPB Campbell Soup Company C C C CRM Salesforce, Inc. C B C ENPH Enphase Energy, Inc. C B C ET Energy Transfer LP B C C GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C C C C GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A C C C IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. C B C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C B C LKQ LKQ Corporation C C C MPC Marathon Petroleum Corporation C B C NOW ServiceNow, Inc. C B C ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. B C C PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A B C C RMD ResMed Inc. C B C TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A C C C ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. C C C UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated C C C WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. C C C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C C C DAR Darling Ingredients Inc D C C DIS Walt Disney Company D C C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D B C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C C C EQR Equity Residential D B C GLW Corning Inc C D C KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR C C C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B C LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. D C C MO Altria Group, Inc. C C C MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR C C C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation C D C REG Regency Centers Corporation C C C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C C TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR D C C UDR UDR, Inc. D B C UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B C C C VALE Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR C C C WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A C D C WELL Welltower Inc. C D C WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B D B D BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D B D CME CME Group Inc. Class A D C D CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C D CVX Chevron Corporation D C D EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. F C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C D KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D C D PAYX Paychex, Inc. D C D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C D SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A D C D SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D C D WPC W. P. Carey Inc. D B D

