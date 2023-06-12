Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 83 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALC
|Alcon AG
|B
|C
|B
|BAP
|Credicorp Ltd.
|B
|B
|B
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|B
|C
|B
|BRK.B
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B
|B
|B
|B
|BSBR
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|DASH
|DoorDash, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|DE
|Deere & Company
|B
|B
|B
|DFS
|Discover Financial Services
|B
|C
|B
|EXPD
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|FDX
|FedEx Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|FTV
|Fortive Corp.
|B
|C
|B
|FWONA
|Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One
|B
|D
|B
|FWONK
|Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One
|B
|D
|B
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HZNP
|Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
|B
|D
|B
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|MS
|Morgan Stanley
|B
|C
|B
|ORAN
|Orange SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|SPG
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|STT
|State Street Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|UTHR
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|VICI
|VICI Properties Inc
|B
|B
|B
|XP
|XP Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AEM
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|C
|A
|C
|APD
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|CPB
|Campbell Soup Company
|C
|C
|C
|CRM
|Salesforce, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|ENPH
|Enphase Energy, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|ET
|Energy Transfer LP
|B
|C
|C
|GOOG
|Alphabet Inc. Class C
|C
|C
|C
|GOOGL
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|IRM
|Iron Mountain, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Company
|C
|B
|C
|LKQ
|LKQ Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|MPC
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|NOW
|ServiceNow, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|ODFL
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|PINS
|Pinterest, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|C
|RMD
|ResMed Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|TEAM
|Atlassian Corp Class A
|C
|C
|C
|ULTA
|Ulta Beauty Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|UNH
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|WDS
|Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|D
|B
|C
|CNP
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|DAR
|Darling Ingredients Inc
|D
|C
|C
|DIS
|Walt Disney Company
|D
|C
|C
|EC
|Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|C
|EQNR
|Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|EQR
|Equity Residential
|D
|B
|C
|GLW
|Corning Inc
|C
|D
|C
|KB
|KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|D
|B
|C
|LYV
|Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|MO
|Altria Group, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|MT
|ArcelorMittal SA ADR
|C
|C
|C
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|REG
|Regency Centers Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab Corp
|D
|C
|C
|TEF
|Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|UDR
|UDR, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|UPS
|United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B
|C
|C
|C
|VALE
|Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|VIV
|Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|WBD
|Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A
|C
|D
|C
|WELL
|Welltower Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|WMG
|Warner Music Group Corp. Class A
|C
|D
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BF.B
|Brown-Forman Corporation Class B
|D
|B
|D
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|D
|B
|D
|CME
|CME Group Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A
|D
|C
|D
|CVX
|Chevron Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|EPAM
|EPAM Systems, Inc.
|F
|C
|D
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|JD
|JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|C
|D
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PAYX
|Paychex, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|RCI
|Rogers Communications Inc. Class B
|D
|C
|D
|SNAP
|Snap, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|SUZ
|Suzano SA Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|WPC
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|D
|B
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier
