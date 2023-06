Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 79 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. B C B BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A B B B CI Cigna Group B C B CLX Clorox Company B C B HOLX Hologic, Inc. B C B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. B C B IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. B B B LKQ LKQ Corporation B C B LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation B C B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B B B LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR B B B MCO Moody's Corporation B B B NUE Nucor Corporation B C B UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. B C B ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. B C B UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated B C B WM Waste Management, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALC Alcon AG C C C AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. B D C AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. C B C BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B C B C CMI Cummins Inc. C B C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. C C C COST Costco Wholesale Corporation B C C CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited C C C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. C C C FAST Fastenal Company C C C FDX FedEx Corporation C C C FISV Fiserv, Inc. B C C FTV Fortive Corp. C C C MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A C C C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A C C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C OTEX Open Text Corporation C B C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMGN Amgen Inc. D C C BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B C C C BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D B C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A C D C CME CME Group Inc. Class A C C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation D C C COF Capital One Financial Corp C D C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C D C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D C C FOX Fox Corporation Class B C C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A C C C FTS Fortis Inc. D C C ILMN Illumina, Inc. C D C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR C D C L Loews Corporation D C C NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR C C C O Realty Income Corporation D C C RPM RPM International Inc. C C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company D B C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D C C WPC W. P. Carey Inc. D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade APA APA Corporation D D D AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D C D AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. D C D BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. D C D CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. D D D CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. D D D DAR Darling Ingredients Inc D C D DG Dollar General Corporation F C D EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D B D GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation D C D IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D C D KR Kroger Co. D C D LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. D C D PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Company D C D REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D B D SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C D TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation D C D UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B D C D WLK Westlake Corporation D C D WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A D D D

