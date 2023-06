Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 107 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. B D B AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. B C B ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B C B FAST Fastenal Company B C B GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A B C B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B NWS News Corporation Class B B C B NWSA News Corporation Class A B C B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B B B OTEX Open Text Corporation B B B PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A B C B RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A B C B TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A B C B UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR C C C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs C C C BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A C C C BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. C C C BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A C B C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. C C C CAT Caterpillar Inc. C B C CLX Clorox Company B C C CNHI CNH Industrial NV C B C CNI Canadian National Railway Company C C C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C B C DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft C B C DE Deere & Company C B C DG Dollar General Corporation D C C HES Hess Corporation B C C HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. C C C ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. C C C INTU Intuit Inc. C B C IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. C B C K Kellogg Company C C C LKQ LKQ Corporation C C C LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation C C C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. C B C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C B C MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A C B C NUE Nucor Corporation C C C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C PSX Phillips 66 C B C RTX Raytheon Technologies Corporation C C C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR C C C SLB Schlumberger N.V. C B C TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. C B C TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. C C C TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B C C ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. C C C VICI VICI Properties Inc C B C VMW VMware, Inc. Class A C B C WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation C C C WM Waste Management, Inc. C C C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B C C ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C C BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C C C CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. C D C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated C C C EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. D C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D B C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B C C REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D B C SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A C C C SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C C TROW T. Rowe Price Group C C C TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A D B C WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories D C D ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A D C D ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company D C D ALL Allstate Corporation D D D AMGN Amgen Inc. D C D BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B D C D CB Chubb Limited D C D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D D D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B D CME CME Group Inc. Class A D C D CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. D C D DIS Walt Disney Company D C D DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. D D D EA Electronic Arts Inc. D C D ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D C D EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D C D EQT EQT Corporation D C D FMC FMC Corporation D C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D D D L Loews Corporation D C D MO Altria Group, Inc. D C D MRO Marathon Oil Corporation D D D MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR D C D NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation D C D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation D D D PSA Public Storage D C D RPM RPM International Inc. D C D RY Royal Bank of Canada D C D SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D SHW Sherwin-Williams Company D B D SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D C D SYY Sysco Corporation D B D TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR D C D TGT Target Corporation D C D VALE Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR D C D

