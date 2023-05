Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 119 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. B C B ARCC Ares Capital Corporation B C B ATVI Activision Blizzard, Inc. C B B BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A B B B BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. B B B CAT Caterpillar Inc. B B B CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. B B B CLX Clorox Company B C B CNHI CNH Industrial NV C B B COST Costco Wholesale Corporation B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C B B CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. B B B DE Deere & Company B B B DG Dollar General Corporation B C B DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. B C B ETSY Etsy, Inc. B B B FDX FedEx Corporation B C B GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C B C B GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A B C B HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. B C B K Kellogg Company B C B KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc B B B KHC Kraft Heinz Company B C B MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A B B B MDB MongoDB, Inc. Class A B B B NET Cloudflare Inc Class A B B B NOW ServiceNow, Inc. B B B ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. B C B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B PSX Phillips 66 B B B UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D B WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. C C C AES AES Corporation C C C ALGN Align Technology, Inc. C C C BAP Credicorp Ltd. C B C BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR C B C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C C C CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C B C ECL Ecolab Inc. C B C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. C B C EIX Edison International C C C EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. C C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C C C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation B C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B D C FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One B D C GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A C C C HOLX Hologic, Inc. C C C HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B D C MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. C C C NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B C B C OTEX Open Text Corporation C B C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A C C C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR C C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B C C TW Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C AIG American International Group, Inc. C C C ALL Allstate Corporation C D C BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. C C C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A C D C CCL Carnival Corporation C D C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C C ENTG Entegris, Inc. C C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A C C C GD General Dynamics Corporation C C C IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc C C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D C C KR Kroger Co. C C C LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. C C C MO Altria Group, Inc. C C C MU Micron Technology, Inc. C F C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation C C C NTAP NetApp, Inc. C C C RBA Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated C C C RF Regions Financial Corporation D C C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company D B C STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A C D C SYF Synchrony Financial C C C TER Teradyne, Inc. C C C TGT Target Corporation C C C TSLA Tesla, Inc. C C C WLK Westlake Corporation C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEE Ameren Corporation D C D AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. D C D AGR Avangrid, Inc. F D D BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. D C D BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D B D CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. D C D CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. D D D DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C D ETR Entergy Corporation D C D EVRG Evergy, Inc. D C D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D ILMN Illumina, Inc. D D D JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. D C D KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P D C D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV D C D NI NiSource Inc D C D NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR D C D O Realty Income Corporation D C D PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc D C D PM Philip Morris International Inc. D C D PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B D TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. D D D TROW T. Rowe Price Group D C D VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR D C D WEC WEC Energy Group Inc D C D WMB Williams Companies, Inc. D B D WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A D C D WPC W. P. Carey Inc. D B D WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. D C D XEL Xcel Energy Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.