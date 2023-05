Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 78 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AES AES Corporation B C B ALC Alcon AG B C B BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR B B B BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B C B B CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C B B COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B B B EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. B C B FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation B C B HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. B B B LRCX Lam Research Corporation B C B PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A B B B RTX Raytheon Technologies Corporation B C B TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B C B WMT Walmart Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C C CLX Clorox Company B C C CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A C B C CTVA Corteva Inc C B C DOV Dover Corporation C C C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C C C ETSY Etsy, Inc. C B C FAST Fastenal Company C C C GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. C C C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. C C C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A B C C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR C C C OKE ONEOK, Inc. C B C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A B C C SPOT Spotify Technology SA B D C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B D C ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C C C CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. C C C DDOG Datadog Inc Class A C C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D C C ICLR ICON Plc C C C ILMN Illumina, Inc. C D C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR D C C JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. D C C STE STERIS Plc C B C U Unity Software, Inc. C C C VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR D C C ZS Zscaler, Inc. C B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A D C D BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR D C D BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR D C D BX Blackstone Inc. D D D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D D D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B D CMS CMS Energy Corporation D C D CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C D DHR Danaher Corporation D C D DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. D C D DVN Devon Energy Corporation D C D EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C D D ES Eversource Energy D C D FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C D GPN Global Payments Inc. D C D KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR D C D KR Kroger Co. D C D MGA Magna International Inc. D C D NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR D C D PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation D C D POOL Pool Corporation D D D SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D SHW Sherwin-Williams Company D B D SU Suncor Energy Inc. D C D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C D VTRS Viatris, Inc. D C D WAT Waters Corporation D C D WELL Welltower Inc. D C D WLK Westlake Corporation D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.