Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 126 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. B C B BAP Credicorp Ltd. B C B BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C B B BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. B C B BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B B C B CNI Canadian National Railway Company B C B CTVA Corteva Inc B C B ECL Ecolab Inc. B B B EQIX Equinix, Inc. B B B FAST Fastenal Company B C B FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. B C B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. B C B JCI Johnson Controls International plc B C B LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc B C B MLM Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. B B B NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR B C B NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B B B B NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A B B B NUE Nucor Corporation B C B OTEX Open Text Corporation B B B PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. B C B RCL Royal Caribbean Group B C B SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A B C B SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A B B B SPOT Spotify Technology SA A D B TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A B C B TW Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A B C B UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. A B B VMC Vulcan Materials Company B C B VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc B C B WCN Waste Connections, Inc. B C B WM Waste Management, Inc. B C B WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B C B Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B D B ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A B D B ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AES AES Corporation B C C AMGN Amgen Inc. C C C AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. B C C ATVI Activision Blizzard, Inc. C B C BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. B C C BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp C C C CAT Caterpillar Inc. C B C CDW CDW Corporation C C C CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C B C CI Cigna Group C C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C C COP ConocoPhillips C D C CVX Chevron Corporation C C C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. C C C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D C EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. C C C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B C C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B C C FDX FedEx Corporation B C C HAL Halliburton Company C B C HON Honeywell International Inc. C C C IMO Imperial Oil Limited C C C LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. C B C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. C C C MS Morgan Stanley C C C MTD Mettler-Toledo International Inc. B C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. C C C PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A C C C PPL PPL Corporation C C C PSX Phillips 66 C B C RTX Raytheon Technologies Corporation C C C SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR C C C SO Southern Company B C C STT State Street Corporation C C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B C C TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation B C C TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C VLO Valero Energy Corporation C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A C B C CME CME Group Inc. Class A D C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation C C C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D C C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C C DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. D B C ES Eversource Energy D C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. C B C INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B C KR Kroger Co. C C C PLD Prologis, Inc. C D C PSA Public Storage C C C SPLK Splunk Inc. C B C SYY Sysco Corporation C B C TECH Bio-Techne Corporation C C C WELL Welltower Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AIG American International Group, Inc. D D D AMCR Amcor PLC D C D BAC Bank of America Corp D B D BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. D C D BCE BCE Inc. D C D BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A D C D BIO.B Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B D C D CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A D C D CNC Centene Corporation D B D CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. D C D DFS Discover Financial Services D C D EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A D D D ENB Enbridge Inc. D C D EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. D C D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D GLW Corning Inc D D D HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D B D HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. D C D IEP Icahn Enterprises L.P. D C D INCY Incyte Corporation D C D KMX CarMax, Inc. D C D LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. D C D LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings D D D MET MetLife, Inc. D C D MU Micron Technology, Inc. C F D REG Regency Centers Corporation D C D RF Regions Financial Corporation D C D SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C D STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A D C D T AT&T Inc. D C D UI Ubiquiti Inc. D C D VTR Ventas, Inc. D C D ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.