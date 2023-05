Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 122 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABC AmerisourceBergen Corporation B C B AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited C B B AES AES Corporation B C B AFL Aflac Incorporated A B B ALGN Align Technology, Inc. B C B AMGN Amgen Inc. B C B AON Aon Plc Class A B C B AOS A. O. Smith Corporation B B B BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. B D B BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. B C B CCJ Cameco Corporation B B B CDW CDW Corporation B C B CI Cigna Group B C B CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C B CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A B B B COO Cooper Companies, Inc. B C B CUBE CubeSmart C B B EA Electronic Arts Inc. B B B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B C B ETSY Etsy, Inc. B C B FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B C B HAL Halliburton Company C B B HON Honeywell International Inc. B C B IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. B B B LII Lennox International Inc. A C B LSI Life Storage, Inc. B C B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C B MSFT Microsoft Corporation B C B PPL PPL Corporation B C B RMD ResMed Inc. A B B SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR B C B SO Southern Company B C B STT State Street Corporation B C B TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C B B UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B C B VRSN VeriSign, Inc. B C B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C B XM Qualtrics International, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B D C ADSK Autodesk, Inc. C B C AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. C C C AMCR Amcor PLC C B C APA APA Corporation C C C APTV Aptiv PLC C B C BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR C B C BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B C C C CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C C KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc C B C LRCX Lam Research Corporation B C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. B C C NICE NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C NOW ServiceNow, Inc. C B C NUE Nucor Corporation C C C NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV C C C ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. B C C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation B C C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. C C C PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. C B C PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Company B D C SCI Service Corporation International B C C SPOT Spotify Technology SA B D C SU Suncor Energy Inc. C C C TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. C C C TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C C C UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B C C C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A C B C WAT Waters Corporation C C C WCN Waste Connections, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AGR Avangrid, Inc. C D C AIG American International Group, Inc. C C C AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D C C BCE BCE Inc. C C C BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A C D C CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. C C C CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A C C C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C D C CNC Centene Corporation D C C DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A C C C DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. C C C EBAY eBay Inc. C C C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C D C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C C FTS Fortis Inc. C C C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C D C KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR D C C KMX CarMax, Inc. C C C LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. D C C LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings C D C MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated D C C MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated D C C MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. C B C MU Micron Technology, Inc. C F C NWS News Corporation Class B C D C NWSA News Corporation Class A C D C PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR C B C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B C C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A C D C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D B C TFX Teleflex Incorporated C C C TRU TransUnion D C C VTR Ventas, Inc. C C C WPC W. P. Carey Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A D C D CE Celanese Corporation D C D CME CME Group Inc. Class A D C D CNA CNA Financial Corporation D C D CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated D D D DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. D B D ICLR ICON Plc D C D IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D C D JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C D KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D C D MO Altria Group, Inc. D C D PKG Packaging Corporation of America D C D QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated D C D SPLK Splunk Inc. D B D TER Teradyne, Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

