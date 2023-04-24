Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 78 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B C B BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs B C B BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp B C B E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B C B GFL GFL Environmental Inc B D B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc A C B HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. B C B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B B B META Meta Platforms Inc. Class A B C B MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. B C B NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. B C B NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. B B B NFLX Netflix, Inc. A C B NOW ServiceNow, Inc. B B B NUE Nucor Corporation B C B PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. B C B RTX Raytheon Technologies Corporation B C B SHOP Shopify, Inc. Class A B C B SPOT Spotify Technology SA B D B TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B B D B TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. B C B VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALB Albemarle Corporation C C C AOS A. O. Smith Corporation B C C AVY Avery Dennison Corporation B C C BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. B D C C Citigroup Inc. C B C CDW CDW Corporation C C C CI Cigna Group C C C CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. C C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B D C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C B C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B C C GLW Corning Inc B D C HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. C B C IBM International Business Machines Corporation C B C IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. C B C JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. C B C LSI Life Storage, Inc. C C C OTEX Open Text Corporation C B C PM Philip Morris International Inc. C C C PPL PPL Corporation C C C STT State Street Corporation B C C TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A B D C TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. B C C TXT Textron Inc. C C C WM Waste Management, Inc. B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A D C C BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd D C C BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C C C CME CME Group Inc. Class A D C C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D C C L Loews Corporation D C C PAYX Paychex, Inc. D C C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C D DOW Dow, Inc. D D D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C D JNJ Johnson & Johnson D C D KMX CarMax, Inc. D C D LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. D C D LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings D D D MU Micron Technology, Inc. C F D NTAP NetApp, Inc. D C D PKI PerkinElmer, Inc. D C D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C D SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC D D D STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A D C D SYF Synchrony Financial D C D TSLA Tesla, Inc. D C D WPC W. P. Carey Inc. D C D WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation D C D

