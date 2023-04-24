Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 78 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABBV
|AbbVie, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|BHP
|BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
|B
|C
|B
|BK
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|B
|C
|B
|E
|Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|GFL
|GFL Environmental Inc
|B
|D
|B
|HCA
|HCA Healthcare Inc
|A
|C
|B
|HZNP
|Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
|B
|C
|B
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|LPLA
|LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|META
|Meta Platforms Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|MMC
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NDAQ
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NEE
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|NFLX
|Netflix, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|NOW
|ServiceNow, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|NUE
|Nucor Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|RTX
|Raytheon Technologies Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|SHOP
|Shopify, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|SPOT
|Spotify Technology SA
|B
|D
|B
|TAP
|Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B
|B
|D
|B
|TRV
|Travelers Companies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|VEEV
|Veeva Systems Inc Class A
|B
|B
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALB
|Albemarle Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|AOS
|A. O. Smith Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|C
|Citigroup Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|CDW
|CDW Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CI
|Cigna Group
|C
|C
|C
|CSCO
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|B
|D
|C
|EA
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|EOG
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|FDS
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|FWONA
|Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One
|B
|C
|C
|GLW
|Corning Inc
|B
|D
|C
|HMC
|Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|HPE
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
|C
|B
|C
|IBM
|International Business Machines Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|IRM
|Iron Mountain, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|JNPR
|Juniper Networks, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|LSI
|Life Storage, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|OTEX
|Open Text Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|PM
|Philip Morris International Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PPL
|PPL Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|STT
|State Street Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|TAP.A
|Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A
|B
|D
|C
|TEL
|TE Connectivity Ltd.
|B
|C
|C
|TXT
|Textron Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WM
|Waste Management, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|D
|C
|C
|BNTX
|BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|CME
|CME Group Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|ELS
|Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|L
|Loews Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|PAYX
|Paychex, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab Corp
|D
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CRL
|Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|DOW
|Dow, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|D
|C
|D
|KMX
|CarMax, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|LDOS
|Leidos Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|LH
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
|D
|D
|D
|MU
|Micron Technology, Inc.
|C
|F
|D
|NTAP
|NetApp, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PKI
|PerkinElmer, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|RCI
|Rogers Communications Inc. Class B
|D
|C
|D
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|STX
|Seagate Technology Holdings PLC
|D
|D
|D
|STZ
|Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|SYF
|Synchrony Financial
|D
|C
|D
|TSLA
|Tesla, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|WPC
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|WRB
|W. R. Berkley Corporation
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier
The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.
