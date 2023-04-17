Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 75 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. C B C CNHI CNH Industrial NV C B C ETSY Etsy, Inc. C C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc B D C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc C B C KO Coca-Cola Company C C C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. C B C MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A C B C NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B C B C NOW ServiceNow, Inc. C B C NUE Nucor Corporation C C C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. C C C RPM RPM International Inc. C C C RTX Raytheon Technologies Corporation C C C T AT&T Inc. B D C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVY Avery Dennison Corporation B C B BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR B B B C Citigroup Inc. B C B CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A B C B DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft B A B DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B D B DOV Dover Corporation B C B DXCM DexCom, Inc. B B B EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C B FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. B C B GLW Corning Inc B D B GRAB Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A B C B GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. B C B IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. B C B ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B OTEX Open Text Corporation B B B OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation B C B OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation B C B PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. B B B PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Company B C B SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR B C B TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. B C B TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. B C B WAT Waters Corporation B C B WCN Waste Connections, Inc. B C B WM Waste Management, Inc. B C B WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A D C D CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. D D D CMS CMS Energy Corporation D C D DUK Duke Energy Corporation D C D EBAY eBay Inc. D C D ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D B D ES Eversource Energy D C D IP International Paper Company D C D L Loews Corporation D C D PAYX Paychex, Inc. D C D RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A D D D SYY Sysco Corporation D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories C C C BAC Bank of America Corp D C C BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B C BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A C C C BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B C C C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C C CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C C FTS Fortis Inc. C C C ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. C D C IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc C C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C KMX CarMax, Inc. C C C MU Micron Technology, Inc. C F C NTAP NetApp, Inc. C C C PKI PerkinElmer, Inc. C C C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C WFC Wells Fargo & Company C B C

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

