Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 75 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BURL
|Burlington Stores, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|CNHI
|CNH Industrial NV
|C
|B
|C
|ETSY
|Etsy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|GFL
|GFL Environmental Inc
|B
|D
|C
|HCA
|HCA Healthcare Inc
|B
|C
|C
|HLT
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
|C
|B
|C
|KO
|Coca-Cola Company
|C
|C
|C
|LPLA
|LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|MAR
|Marriott International, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|NKE
|NIKE, Inc. Class B
|C
|B
|C
|NOW
|ServiceNow, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|NUE
|Nucor Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|RPM
|RPM International Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|RTX
|Raytheon Technologies Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|UAL
|United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|BCH
|Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|C
|Citigroup Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CPNG
|Coupang, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|DB
|Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
|B
|A
|B
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|B
|D
|B
|DOV
|Dover Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|EOG
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|FDS
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|GLW
|Corning Inc
|B
|D
|B
|GRAB
|Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A
|B
|C
|B
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|IDXX
|IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ITUB
|Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|B
|C
|B
|OTEX
|Open Text Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|OTIS
|Otis Worldwide Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|PAYC
|Paycom Software, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources Company
|B
|C
|B
|SONY
|Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|TEL
|TE Connectivity Ltd.
|B
|C
|B
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|WAT
|Waters Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|WCN
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|WM
|Waste Management, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|WST
|West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|CHD
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|CMS
|CMS Energy Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|DUK
|Duke Energy Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|EBAY
|eBay Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|ELS
|Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|ES
|Eversource Energy
|D
|C
|D
|IP
|International Paper Company
|D
|C
|D
|L
|Loews Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|PAYX
|Paychex, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|RPRX
|Royalty Pharma Plc Class A
|D
|D
|D
|SYY
|Sysco Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|C
|C
|C
|BAC
|Bank of America Corp
|D
|C
|C
|BBDO
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|C
|BIO
|Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|BRK.B
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B
|C
|C
|C
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|CRL
|Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|IQV
|IQVIA Holdings Inc
|C
|C
|C
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|C
|C
|C
|KMX
|CarMax, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|MU
|Micron Technology, Inc.
|C
|F
|C
|NTAP
|NetApp, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PKI
|PerkinElmer, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|RCI
|Rogers Communications Inc. Class B
|D
|C
|C
|SPGI
|S&P Global, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WFC
|Wells Fargo & Company
|C
|B
|C
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.