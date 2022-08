Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 77 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A C C C ALC Alcon AG D C C ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc B D C AMT American Tower Corporation C C C AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L B C C BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B D C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C B C GME GameStop Corp. Class A B D C ICLR ICON Plc C C C INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. C B C IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc C C C L Loews Corporation B D C LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A C C C LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. B C C MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. C C C MORN Morningstar, Inc. C C C MSFT Microsoft Corporation C C C MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR C C C NVDA NVIDIA Corporation C C C NVO Novo Nordisk A/S Sponsored ADR Class B C C C PH Parker-Hannifin Corporation B C C PKG Packaging Corporation of America C B C RGEN Repligen Corporation C B C ROL Rollins, Inc. C C C STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS C B C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C B C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A B C B AES AES Corporation B D B APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C B ARES Ares Management Corporation B D B BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B B B BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR C B B BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs B C B BILL Bill.com Holdings, Inc. B B B BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. B C B CAG Conagra Brands, Inc. B C B CMI Cummins Inc. B B B DE Deere & Company B C B DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR B C B FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A B C B HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated B B B J Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. B C B KEY KeyCorp B C B MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A B C B NRG NRG Energy, Inc. B B B OMC Omnicom Group Inc B C B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADSK Autodesk, Inc. D C D AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D C D CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. D C D EFX Equifax Inc. D C D EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A D C D KKR KKR & Co Inc C D D LFC China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class H D C D PKI PerkinElmer, Inc. D C D RMD ResMed Inc. D C D SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D C D SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR D C D SPGI S&P Global, Inc. D C D TRMB Trimble Inc. D C D XYL Xylem Inc. D C D ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade UHAL AMERCO C C C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. C C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C FDX FedEx Corporation C D C FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group C C C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation C C C GM General Motors Company C C C HAS Hasbro, Inc. C C C HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C D C MGA Magna International Inc. C D C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR C C C SCCO Southern Copper Corporation C D C SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR C C C UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR D C C USB U.S. Bancorp C C C

