Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 100 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AGCO
|AGCO Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|BABA
|Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|BBY
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CNHI
|CNH Industrial NV
|B
|B
|B
|CP
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|B
|B
|B
|CTVA
|Corteva Inc
|B
|C
|B
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|DE
|Deere & Company
|B
|B
|B
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|B
|D
|B
|DOV
|Dover Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|DT
|Dynatrace, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|FCNCA
|First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A
|A
|C
|B
|HIG
|Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HPE
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
|B
|B
|B
|JNPR
|Juniper Networks, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|B
|B
|B
|KMI
|Kinder Morgan Inc Class P
|B
|C
|B
|LYG
|Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|NVS
|Novartis AG Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|OKE
|ONEOK, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|SU
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TRGP
|Targa Resources Corp.
|B
|C
|B
|TS
|Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|TXT
|Textron Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|UPS
|United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B
|B
|C
|B
|WAT
|Waters Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|WM
|Waste Management, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|ABEV
|Ambev SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|ADBE
|Adobe Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|AEE
|Ameren Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|CNP
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CPNG
|Coupang, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|CUBE
|CubeSmart
|C
|B
|C
|DLTR
|Dollar Tree, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|ECL
|Ecolab Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ED
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|FAST
|Fastenal Company
|C
|B
|C
|GFI
|Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|ICLR
|ICON Plc
|C
|C
|C
|IDXX
|IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|B
|C
|C
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|NDAQ
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|NKE
|NIKE, Inc. Class B
|C
|B
|C
|QGEN
|QIAGEN NV
|C
|C
|C
|RCL
|Royal Caribbean Group
|C
|C
|C
|ROP
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SO
|Southern Company
|C
|C
|C
|SYY
|Sysco Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|UBER
|Uber Technologies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|VEEV
|Veeva Systems Inc Class A
|C
|B
|C
|WEC
|WEC Energy Group Inc
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BAP
|Credicorp Ltd.
|D
|C
|C
|BKR
|Baker Hughes Company Class A
|C
|C
|C
|BRK.A
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A
|C
|D
|C
|BRK.B
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B
|C
|C
|C
|C
|Citigroup Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CB
|Chubb Limited
|C
|C
|C
|CNA
|CNA Financial Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|CNI
|Canadian National Railway Company
|C
|C
|C
|CSX
|CSX Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment Inc
|C
|C
|C
|DELL
|Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C
|C
|C
|C
|DIS
|Walt Disney Company
|D
|C
|C
|FOX
|Fox Corporation Class B
|D
|C
|C
|FOXA
|Fox Corporation Class A
|D
|C
|C
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|JBHT
|J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|LH
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
|C
|D
|C
|NU
|Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|QRVO
|Qorvo, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|C
|C
|C
|ZBRA
|Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A
|C
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AGR
|Avangrid, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|AMT
|American Tower Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|BNTX
|BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|CCI
|Crown Castle Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|CTLT
|Catalent Inc
|D
|C
|D
|DASH
|DoorDash, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|EBAY
|eBay Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|D
|B
|D
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|GOLD
|Barrick Gold Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|IX
|ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|LNT
|Alliant Energy Corp
|D
|C
|D
|PLD
|Prologis, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PSA
|Public Storage
|D
|C
|D
|SQ
|Block, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|STE
|STERIS Plc
|D
|C
|D
|TWLO
|Twilio, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|ZS
|Zscaler, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
