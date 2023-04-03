Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 100 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AGCO AGCO Corporation B B B BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR B B B BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. B C B CNHI CNH Industrial NV B B B CP Canadian Pacific Railway Limited B B B CTVA Corteva Inc B C B CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. B D B DE Deere & Company B B B DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B D B DOV Dover Corporation B C B DT Dynatrace, Inc. B B B FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B C B FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A A C B HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. B C B HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. B B B JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. B B B JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. B B B KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P B C B LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR B B B NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR B C B OKE ONEOK, Inc. B C B OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation B C B SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C B TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B C B TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B TXT Textron Inc. B C B UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B B C B WAT Waters Corporation B C B WM Waste Management, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. B C C ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C B C ADBE Adobe Incorporated C C C AEE Ameren Corporation C C C AMGN Amgen Inc. B C C BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. B D C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C CUBE CubeSmart C B C DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. C C C DXCM DexCom, Inc. C B C ECL Ecolab Inc. C C C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B C C FAST Fastenal Company C B C GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR C C C HD Home Depot, Inc. B C C ICLR ICON Plc C C C IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. C C C ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. C C C LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc B C C MSFT Microsoft Corporation B C C NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. C C C NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B C B C QGEN QIAGEN NV C C C RCL Royal Caribbean Group C C C ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. C C C SO Southern Company C C C SYY Sysco Corporation C C C UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C C C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A C B C WEC WEC Energy Group Inc C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAP Credicorp Ltd. D C C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A C C C BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A C D C BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B C C C C Citigroup Inc. C C C CB Chubb Limited C C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation D C C CNI Canadian National Railway Company C C C CSX CSX Corporation C C C CZR Caesars Entertainment Inc C C C DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C C C C DIS Walt Disney Company D C C FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C C HPQ HP Inc. C D C JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. B C C LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings C D C NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A D B C QRVO Qorvo, Inc. C D C RY Royal Bank of Canada C C C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AGR Avangrid, Inc. D C D AMT American Tower Corporation D D D BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR D C D CCI Crown Castle Inc. D C D CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D CTLT Catalent Inc D C D DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A D C D EBAY eBay Inc. D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D B D EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. D C D GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation D D D IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D C D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D PSA Public Storage D C D SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C D STE STERIS Plc D C D TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A D C D ZS Zscaler, Inc. D B D

