Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADBE
|Adobe Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|AOS
|A. O. Smith Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|BR
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CPNG
|Coupang, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|CSCO
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DD
|DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DLTR
|Dollar Tree, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ETSY
|Etsy, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|FAST
|Fastenal Company
|B
|B
|B
|FERG
|Ferguson Plc
|B
|C
|B
|GFI
|Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|GRAB
|Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A
|B
|C
|B
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ICLR
|ICON Plc
|B
|C
|B
|IDXX
|IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|LI
|Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|C
|B
|MS
|Morgan Stanley
|B
|C
|B
|NDAQ
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ONON
|On Holding AG Class A
|A
|B
|B
|QGEN
|QIAGEN NV
|B
|C
|B
|ROP
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|SNY
|Sanofi Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|SYY
|Sysco Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|VEEV
|Veeva Systems Inc Class A
|B
|B
|B
|WAB
|Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AFL
|Aflac Incorporated
|B
|C
|C
|ATO
|Atmos Energy Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|B
|C
|C
|CP
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|C
|B
|C
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|C
|B
|C
|CTRA
|Coterra Energy Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CTVA
|Corteva Inc
|B
|C
|C
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|DB
|Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
|C
|A
|C
|DE
|Deere & Company
|C
|B
|C
|DT
|Dynatrace, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|ELV
|Elevance Health, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|EQT
|EQT Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|EXC
|Exelon Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|C
|B
|C
|KMI
|Kinder Morgan Inc Class P
|C
|C
|C
|NEE
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|OKE
|ONEOK, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|SRE
|Sempra Energy
|C
|C
|C
|SU
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|TDY
|Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|TRGP
|Targa Resources Corp.
|C
|C
|C
|TS
|Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|WMB
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|DASH
|DoorDash, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|D
|B
|C
|JD
|JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|C
|C
|PLD
|Prologis, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|POOL
|Pool Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|PYPL
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|STE
|STERIS Plc
|C
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BKR
|Baker Hughes Company Class A
|D
|C
|D
|BRK.A
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A
|D
|D
|D
|C
|Citigroup Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CB
|Chubb Limited
|D
|C
|D
|CBRE
|CBRE Group, Inc. Class A
|D
|D
|D
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|CNI
|Canadian National Railway Company
|D
|C
|D
|CSX
|CSX Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|DELL
|Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C
|D
|C
|D
|DTE
|DTE Energy Company
|D
|C
|D
|EBR
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR
|D
|D
|D
|ENB
|Enbridge Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|KB
|KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|MOS
|Mosaic Company
|D
|C
|D
|NU
|Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A
|D
|B
|D
|REXR
|Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
