Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Incorporated B C B AMGN Amgen Inc. B C B AOS A. O. Smith Corporation B C B AVY Avery Dennison Corporation B C B BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. B C B CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A B C B CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. B C B DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C B DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. B C B ETSY Etsy, Inc. B C B FAST Fastenal Company B B B FERG Ferguson Plc B C B GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR B C B GRAB Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A B C B HD Home Depot, Inc. B C B ICLR ICON Plc B C B IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. B C B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. B C B LI Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B C B MS Morgan Stanley B C B NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. B C B ONON On Holding AG Class A A B B QGEN QIAGEN NV B C B ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. B C B SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR B C B SYY Sysco Corporation B C B TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. B C B VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A B B B WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFL Aflac Incorporated B C C ATO Atmos Energy Corporation C C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C C CP Canadian Pacific Railway Limited C B C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C B C CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. C C C CTVA Corteva Inc B C C CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. B D C DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft C A C DE Deere & Company C B C DT Dynatrace, Inc. C B C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. C C C EQT EQT Corporation B C C EXC Exelon Corporation C C C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B C C JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. C B C KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. C C C OKE ONEOK, Inc. C C C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation B C C SRE Sempra Energy C C C SU Suncor Energy Inc. C B C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated C C C TRGP Targa Resources Corp. C C C TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C WMB Williams Companies, Inc. C C C XEL Xcel Energy Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C C DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A C C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D B C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C PLD Prologis, Inc. C C C POOL Pool Corporation C C C PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B C STE STERIS Plc C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A D C D BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A D D D C Citigroup Inc. D C D CB Chubb Limited D C D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D D D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D C D CNI Canadian National Railway Company D C D CSX CSX Corporation D C D DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C D C D DTE DTE Energy Company D C D EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR D D D ENB Enbridge Inc. D D D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D HPQ HP Inc. D D D KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR D C D MOS Mosaic Company D C D NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A D B D REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.