Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 121 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. B C B AEE Ameren Corporation B C B AGL agilon health inc B C B AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. B C B ATO Atmos Energy Corporation B C B ATVI Activision Blizzard, Inc. B C B CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C B CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. B C B CP Canadian Pacific Railway Limited B B B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B B B CRM Salesforce, Inc. B B B CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. B C B CUBE CubeSmart B B B CVX Chevron Corporation B C B ELV Elevance Health, Inc. B C B EXC Exelon Corporation B C B FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. B B B FDX FedEx Corporation B C B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C B INTU Intuit Inc. B B B KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P B C B LSI Life Storage, Inc. B C B MSFT Microsoft Corporation B C B NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. B C B NICE NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B B B B OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation B C B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A B C B SO Southern Company B C B SRE Sempra Energy B C B TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A B D B TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C B UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR B C B WCN Waste Connections, Inc. B C B WEC WEC Energy Group Inc B C B WMB Williams Companies, Inc. B C B WMT Walmart Inc. B C B XEL Xcel Energy Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C B C AES AES Corporation B C C AVY Avery Dennison Corporation B C C AXP American Express Company C C C BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR C B C CNHI CNH Industrial NV C B C CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated C B C DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. C B C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. C C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C DG Dollar General Corporation C C C GRAB Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A C C C HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. C C C HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc C B C HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C HON Honeywell International Inc. B C C HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C C LI Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C B C MET MetLife, Inc. C C C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. B C C MS Morgan Stanley C C C PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR C C C QGEN QIAGEN NV C C C RF Regions Financial Corporation C B C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR C C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C STT State Street Corporation C B C TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR C B C TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. C C C TXT Textron Inc. C C C VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc C C C WAB Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation B C C WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited C C C AGR Avangrid, Inc. C C C AMT American Tower Corporation C D C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A D B C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A C C C BX Blackstone Inc. C C C CCI Crown Castle Inc. D C C CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. C D C COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A C D C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A C B C DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C C C C DTE DTE Energy Company C C C DUK Duke Energy Corporation C C C ENB Enbridge Inc. C D C ES Eversource Energy C C C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D B C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. C C C FE FirstEnergy Corp. C D C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation C C C FTS Fortis Inc. C C C GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR C C C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C D C HPQ HP Inc. C D C LNT Alliant Energy Corp C C C PSA Public Storage C C C QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated C C C REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. C C C RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A C D C SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A D C C TYL Tyler Technologies, Inc. C C C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B C C ZS Zscaler, Inc. D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AIG American International Group, Inc. D C D ALL Allstate Corporation D D D BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B D BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR D C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C D HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D B D J Jacobs Solutions Inc. D C D JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. D C D JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C D MKL Markel Corporation D C D PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. D D D PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B D RY Royal Bank of Canada D C D SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C D WFC Wells Fargo & Company D C D

