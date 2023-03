Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 108 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR B B B ADSK Autodesk, Inc. B B B ANSS ANSYS, Inc. B B B BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR B B B BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR B B B BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. B D B CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A B B B DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C B ECL Ecolab Inc. B C B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B C B FTNT Fortinet, Inc. B B B GGG Graco Inc. B C B HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B HON Honeywell International Inc. B C B HUBS HubSpot, Inc. B B B HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C B K Kellogg Company B C B KHC Kraft Heinz Company B C B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C B KO Coca-Cola Company B C B LI Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B C B LRCX Lam Research Corporation B C B LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc B B B MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. B C B MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. B C B MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A B C B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B C B PEP PepsiCo, Inc. A C B PPL PPL Corporation B C B QGEN QIAGEN NV B C B RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A B C B RCL Royal Caribbean Group B C B RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR B C B RSG Republic Services, Inc. B C B RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR B C B RTX Raytheon Technologies Corporation B C B TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR B B B TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. B C B TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A B B B VMW VMware, Inc. Class A B B B VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc B C B ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade APA APA Corporation C C C BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR C B C CCJ Cameco Corporation B C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation C C C CVX Chevron Corporation C C C DOV Dover Corporation C C C FMC FMC Corporation C B C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. B C C HAL Halliburton Company C B C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C B C ICLR ICON Plc C C C INCY Incyte Corporation C C C MKL Markel Corporation C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D C VTRS Viatris, Inc. B C C WLK Westlake Corporation C D C WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR C C C WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Incorporated C C C ALGN Align Technology, Inc. C C C AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. C D C AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. C D C BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B C BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. C C C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company C C C BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A C C C BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. C B C CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. C C C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C C C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. C C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C CSX CSX Corporation D C C EBAY eBay Inc. C C C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C D C EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A C C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C C HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. C C C ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. C C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. C C C KR Kroger Co. D C C MSFT Microsoft Corporation C C C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR D C C NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A D B C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A D B C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C SWKS Skyworks Solutions, Inc. C C C TGT Target Corporation C C C UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited D C D BAC Bank of America Corp D C D BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A D C D CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. D C D CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. D C D CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D B D FE FirstEnergy Corp. D D D FHN First Horizon Corporation D B D MTB M&T Bank Corporation D C D NTR Nutrien Ltd. D C D NTRS Northern Trust Corporation D C D PFE Pfizer Inc. D C D PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. D C D RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A D C D SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D B D WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp D C D ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C D

