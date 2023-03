Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 157 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABC AmerisourceBergen Corporation B C C ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company C B C AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. C C C ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company C B C ATO Atmos Energy Corporation C C C BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR C B C BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company C C C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. C C C CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A C C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C C C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B D C CP Canadian Pacific Railway Limited C B C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C B C CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. B C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B C C DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. B C C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B C C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C B C ETR Entergy Corporation C C C FAST Fastenal Company C B C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C B C FHN First Horizon Corporation D B C HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C C ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C C C KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P C C C LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. D C C LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc C B C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D C MMC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. B C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation B C C NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. C C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. C C C OVV Ovintiv Inc C C C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation B C C PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation C C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B C C PPL PPL Corporation B C C RSG Republic Services, Inc. C C C RTX Raytheon Technologies Corporation C C C SRE Sempra Energy C C C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated C C C TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. B C C UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated C C C VALE Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C WCN Waste Connections, Inc. C C C WEC WEC Energy Group Inc C C C WMB Williams Companies, Inc. C C C WMT Walmart Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A B C B ICLR ICON Plc B B B DG Dollar General Corporation B C B RGEN Repligen Corporation B C B AVY Avery Dennison Corporation B C B NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV B C B AXP American Express Company B C B MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A B B B DOV Dover Corporation B C B BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A B B B HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc B B B JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. B B B PPG PPG Industries, Inc. B C B ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C B B APTV Aptiv PLC B B B SAP SAP SE Sponsored ADR B C B DFS Discover Financial Services B C B EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B D B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B C B PM Philip Morris International Inc. B C B RYAAY Ryanair Holdings Plc Sponsored ADR B C B BRKR Bruker Corporation B B B IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Sponsored ADR B C B EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation B C B MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C B AER AerCap Holdings NV A B B WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR B C B BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR B B B MGM MGM Resorts International B C B DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. B B B GFL GFL Environmental Inc B D B PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR B C B RF Regions Financial Corporation B B B AAL American Airlines Group Inc. B B B DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft B B B ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR B C B AMCR Amcor PLC B B B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B C B BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR B B B ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B AEG Aegon N.V. ADR B C B GRAB Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A B C B LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR B B B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A F C D AGR Avangrid, Inc. D C D AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D D D BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B D BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. D C D BMO Bank of Montreal D C D BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. D B D CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. D C D CMS CMS Energy Corporation D C D CSX CSX Corporation D C D DAR Darling Ingredients Inc D C D DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C D C D DTE DTE Energy Company D C D DUK Duke Energy Corporation D C D EBAY eBay Inc. D C D EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C D D EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D C D ENB Enbridge Inc. D D D ES Eversource Energy D C D FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group D D D FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D HPQ HP Inc. D D D HRL Hormel Foods Corporation F C D HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. D C D JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. D C D JNJ Johnson & Johnson D C D KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D C D KR Kroger Co. F C D LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings D D D LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc D C D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR D C D NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A D B D SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A D C D SPGI S&P Global, Inc. D C D TGT Target Corporation D C D VTR Ventas, Inc. D C D WELL Welltower Inc. D D D ZS Zscaler, Inc. D B D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAC Bank of America Corp D C C BIO.B Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B C C C C Citigroup Inc. C C C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A C D C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D B C CTLT Catalent Inc C C C EA Electronic Arts Inc. D B C F Ford Motor Company C D C GLW Corning Inc C D C HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C B C KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR C D C MGA Magna International Inc. C D C NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR C C C NTRS Northern Trust Corporation C C C PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. D C C PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B C SE Sea Ltd. (Singapore) Sponsored ADR Class A D C C SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR D C C SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D C C SYY Sysco Corporation C C C TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A D C C WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. C C C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A D C C

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool.

