Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 95 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADSK Autodesk, Inc. C B C AEE Ameren Corporation C C C AEG Aegon N.V. ADR B C C AMGN Amgen Inc. B C C AON Aon Plc Class A B C C BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. C C C BRKR Bruker Corporation C B C CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. B D C DG Dollar General Corporation B C C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR C D C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. B C C EVRG Evergy, Inc. C C C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B D C GD General Dynamics Corporation B C C HON Honeywell International Inc. B C C MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A C C C MOS Mosaic Company B C C MRNA Moderna, Inc. C D C NDSN Nordson Corporation C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. C C C NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV C C C O Realty Income Corporation C B C RF Regions Financial Corporation C B C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR C C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B D C TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. C C C WAT Waters Corporation C C C WM Waste Management, Inc. B C C WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. C B C XEL Xcel Energy Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BA Boeing Company B C B BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A B C B BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. B B B CNA CNA Financial Corporation B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B B B CRH CRH Plc Sponsored ADR B C B EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. B C B ETR Entergy Corporation B C B GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. B D B HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated B B B HSBC HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR B A B LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C B MS Morgan Stanley B C B NVDA NVIDIA Corporation B C B NVR NVR, Inc. B B B OVV Ovintiv Inc B C B PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B C B RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR B C B SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B STLA Stellantis N.V. B C B STT State Street Corporation B B B UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D B UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR B C B V Visa Inc. Class A B B B WMT Walmart Inc. B C B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A D B D AMT American Tower Corporation D D D BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company D C D BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A D B D COO Cooper Companies, Inc. D C D CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A D C D CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D B D CTLT Catalent Inc D C D EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. D C D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D D D MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. D C D NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D PSA Public Storage D C D PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B D SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR D C D SYY Sysco Corporation D C D WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ATVI Activision Blizzard, Inc. D C C BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR D C C CE Celanese Corporation C C C CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. D C C DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C C D C FTS Fortis Inc. D C C HPQ HP Inc. C D C INTU Intuit Inc. C B C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. C C C NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR D B C NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A D B C PPG PPG Industries, Inc. C C C SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D B C TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR C B C TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C WFC Wells Fargo & Company C C C WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR C C C ZS Zscaler, Inc. D B C

