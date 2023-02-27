Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 95 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADSK
|Autodesk, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|AEE
|Ameren Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|AEG
|Aegon N.V. ADR
|B
|C
|C
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|AON
|Aon Plc Class A
|B
|C
|C
|BR
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BRKR
|Bruker Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|CHRW
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|DG
|Dollar General Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|E
|Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|D
|C
|ELV
|Elevance Health, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|EVRG
|Evergy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|EXPD
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|HON
|Honeywell International Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|MOS
|Mosaic Company
|B
|C
|C
|MRNA
|Moderna, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|NDSN
|Nordson Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|NEE
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|NXPI
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|C
|C
|C
|O
|Realty Income Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|RF
|Regions Financial Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|RIO
|Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|RJF
|Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|B
|D
|C
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WAT
|Waters Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|WM
|Waste Management, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|WTRG
|Essential Utilities, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BA
|Boeing Company
|B
|C
|B
|BF.A
|Brown-Forman Corporation Class A
|B
|C
|B
|BKNG
|Booking Holdings Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|CNA
|CNA Financial Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|B
|B
|B
|CRH
|CRH Plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|EPAM
|EPAM Systems, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ETR
|Entergy Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|HBAN
|Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
|B
|B
|B
|HSBC
|HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR
|B
|A
|B
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|B
|D
|B
|MFC
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MS
|Morgan Stanley
|B
|C
|B
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|NVR
|NVR, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|OVV
|Ovintiv Inc
|B
|C
|B
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|RELX
|RELX PLC Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|SAN
|Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|STLA
|Stellantis N.V.
|B
|C
|B
|STT
|State Street Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|UHAL
|U-Haul Holding Company
|B
|D
|B
|UL
|Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|V
|Visa Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|WMT
|Walmart Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|WTW
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMH
|American Homes 4 Rent Class A
|D
|B
|D
|AMT
|American Tower Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|D
|C
|D
|BEPC
|Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A
|D
|B
|D
|COO
|Cooper Companies, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CPNG
|Coupang, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|D
|CTLT
|Catalent Inc
|D
|C
|D
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|MOH
|Molina Healthcare, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|NTES
|Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|PLD
|Prologis, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PSA
|Public Storage
|D
|C
|D
|PYPL
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|SNN
|Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|SYY
|Sysco Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|WST
|West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ATVI
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|BTI
|British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|CE
|Celanese Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CFG
|Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|DELL
|Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C
|C
|D
|C
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|INTU
|Intuit Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|NMR
|Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|C
|NU
|Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|PPG
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SNOW
|Snowflake, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|TEF
|Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|VTRS
|Viatris, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WFC
|Wells Fargo & Company
|C
|C
|C
|WPP
|WPP Plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|ZS
|Zscaler, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.
The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.