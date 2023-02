Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 93 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEE Ameren Corporation B C B ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C B CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc B C B CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A B C B EVRG Evergy, Inc. B C B HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B B B ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc B B B MCD McDonald's Corporation B C B MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C B MRNA Moderna, Inc. B D B PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. B C B PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR B D B RF Regions Financial Corporation B B B TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. B C B UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B C C AIG American International Group, Inc. C C C ALL Allstate Corporation B D C AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. C D C BA Boeing Company C C C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A B C C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B D C DVN Devon Energy Corporation B D C ELP Companhia Paranaense de Energia Sponsored ADR B D C EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. C C C EQIX Equinix, Inc. B C C ETR Entergy Corporation B C C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. C C C GGG Graco Inc. C B C HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. C C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. C C C K Kellogg Company B C C LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A C B C MAR Marriott International, Inc. Class A C B C NTR Nutrien Ltd. C C C OVV Ovintiv Inc B C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B C C PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Company C C C REG Regency Centers Corporation C C C SO Southern Company B C C T AT&T Inc. B D C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D C V Visa Inc. Class A C B C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp C C C WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A D B C BAP Credicorp Ltd. D C C BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B C BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp C C C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. C C C CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D B C DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR D C C DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D B C EBAY eBay Inc. C C C ECL Ecolab Inc. C C C EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. C D C FLT FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. C C C FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C C GRAB Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A C C C GRMN Garmin Ltd. D C C IP International Paper Company D C C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A C B C PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. C D C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A C C C WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A C C C WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. C C C ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. D C D BX Blackstone Inc. D C D DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. D D D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D C D GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation D D D INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR D B D ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. D C D MSFT Microsoft Corporation D C D NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR D B D NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation D C D POOL Pool Corporation D C D REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D C D SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D C D SWKS Skyworks Solutions, Inc. D C D TRMB Trimble Inc. D C D VTRS Viatris, Inc. D C D ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.