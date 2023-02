Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 129 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADSK Autodesk, Inc. B B B AEG Aegon N.V. ADR B C B AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. B C B AIG American International Group, Inc. B B B ALL Allstate Corporation B D B AON Aon Plc Class A B C B APO Apollo Global Management Inc. B D B ARES Ares Management Corporation B D B AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. B C B BA Boeing Company B C B CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. B B B CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B D B DG Dollar General Corporation B C B DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B C B DT Dynatrace, Inc. B B B ELV Elevance Health, Inc. B C B EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. B B B EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B B B ETR Entergy Corporation B C B FAST Fastenal Company B C B FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. B B B FISV Fiserv, Inc. A B B GE General Electric Company B C B GGG Graco Inc. B C B HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B C B HON Honeywell International Inc. B C B HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR B D B ING ING Groep NV Sponsored ADR B B B MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. A C B MTD Mettler-Toledo International Inc. B C B NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. B C B NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. B B B NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV B C B O Realty Income Corporation B B B OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation B C B PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B C B PPL PPL Corporation B C B REG Regency Centers Corporation B B B RGEN Repligen Corporation B C B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. B C B RSG Republic Services, Inc. B C B SGEN Seagen, Inc. B C B SO Southern Company B C B TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. B C B TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated B C B UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated B C B V Visa Inc. Class A B B B WEC WEC Energy Group Inc B C B WM Waste Management, Inc. B C B WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. B B B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C B XEL Xcel Energy Inc. B C B YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAL American Airlines Group, Inc. C B C AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited B C C ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company C C C AMCR Amcor PLC C B C ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C C BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. B D C BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A B C C CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C C CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A C C C CLF Cleveland-Cliffs Inc B D C DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. C B C DAR Darling Ingredients Inc C C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR B D C IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Sponsored ADR C C C JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. B C C PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. C B C PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR B D C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B B D C TOST Toast, Inc. Class A C B C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. C C C AGR Avangrid, Inc. C C C BKI Black Knight, Inc. C D C BX Blackstone Inc. C C C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation B C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. D B C ES Eversource Energy C C C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. D C C GPN Global Payments Inc. D C C INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR D B C KKR KKR & Co Inc C D C LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings C D C LNT Alliant Energy Corp C C C LSI Life Storage, Inc. C C C META Meta Platforms Inc. Class A C C C MGM MGM Resorts International C C C MSFT Microsoft Corporation C C C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR D C C NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR D B C PFE Pfizer Inc. D C C PLD Prologis, Inc. C C C PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. D B C RY Royal Bank of Canada C C C SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. C C C SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D C C SPOT Spotify Technology SA C D C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D B C SWKS Skyworks Solutions, Inc. C C C TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A D C C TRMB Trimble Inc. C C C TSLA Tesla Inc D C C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A D B D ATVI Activision Blizzard, Inc. D C D BAP Credicorp Ltd. D C D BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR D C D CNC Centene Corporation D D D COO Cooper Companies, Inc. D C D EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. C D D FLT FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. D C D GRAB Grab Holdings Ltd. (Singapore) Class A D C D KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR D C D MGA Magna International Inc. D D D NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A D B D NWS News Corporation Class B D D D NWSA News Corporation Class A D D D SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D B D STE STERIS Plc D C D TRP TC Energy Corporation D C D TU TELUS Corporation D D D

