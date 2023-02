Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 115 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C AER AerCap Holdings NV C C C AIG American International Group, Inc. C B C AON Aon Plc Class A B C C ARES Ares Management Corporation B D C BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. C B C CB Chubb Limited C C C CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. C C C CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. C C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. B C C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B D C DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft D B C DG Dollar General Corporation B C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B D C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. B C C ENB Enbridge Inc. C C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C B C EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation C C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C B C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation B C C GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A B C C GE General Electric Company B C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C B C HON Honeywell International Inc. B C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR B D C HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C C ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C B C MCD McDonald's Corporation C C C MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. C C C MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. C B C MRNA Moderna, Inc. B D C MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. B C C NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. C B C RF Regions Financial Corporation C B C RGEN Repligen Corporation C C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C RMD ResMed Inc. C C C SGEN Seagen, Inc. C C C TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. B C C UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated C C C WM Waste Management, Inc. B C C WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B D C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABB ABB Ltd. Shs Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh B C B ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company B C B BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. B D B BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. B C B BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B B B CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. B D B CLX Clorox Company B B B DAR Darling Ingredients Inc B C B EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B B B FTV Fortive Corp. B C B GD General Dynamics Corporation B C B GIB CGI Inc. Class A B C B IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. B C B ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. B B B LEN Lennar Corporation Class A B C B LEN.B Lennar Corporation Class B B C B RPM RPM International Inc. B C B T AT&T Inc. B D B TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B B D B UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B C B UI Ubiquiti Inc. B C B XYL Xylem Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AGR Avangrid, Inc. D C D BCE BCE Inc. D C D BILL Bill.com Holdings, Inc. F B D BN Brookfield Corporation D C D BX Blackstone Inc. D C D CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. D C D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation C D D EA Electronic Arts Inc. F C D ES Eversource Energy D C D LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings D D D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D MGM MGM Resorts International C D D NEM Newmont Corporation D C D NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR D C D NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR D C D ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR D B D PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. D D D RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A D D D SIRI Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. F C D SSL Sasol Limited Sponsored ADR D C D SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR D B D TD Toronto-Dominion Bank D B D TECH Bio-Techne Corporation D C D TSLA Tesla Inc D C D UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B D C D VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR D B D VTRS Viatris, Inc. D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A D C C AOS A. O. Smith Corporation C C C CRM Salesforce, Inc. D C C DT Dynatrace, Inc. C B C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. C B C FDX FedEx Corporation C C C GM General Motors Company D B C LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. C D C MAS Masco Corporation C C C MLM Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. C C C MO Altria Group Inc C C C NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR D B C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation C C C REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. C C C SHOP Shopify, Inc. Class A C C C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company D C C SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR D C C STE STERIS Plc C D C TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. C C C TGT Target Corporation C D C TROW T. Rowe Price Group C D C TRP TC Energy Corporation D C C

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.