Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 105 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAP Credicorp Ltd. C B C BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B C C C BG Bunge Limited C C C BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. C C C CNI Canadian National Railway Company C C C DAR Darling Ingredients Inc C C C GD General Dynamics Corporation B C C GIB CGI Inc. Class A C C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C C C HSBC HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR B D C IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C B C IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. C C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C KO Coca-Cola Company C B C LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc C C C MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A C C C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A B C C MTD Mettler-Toledo International Inc. B C C NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR B C C O Realty Income Corporation C B C PAYX Paychex, Inc. C C C PPL PPL Corporation C C C QGEN QIAGEN NV C C C ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. C C C SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C SO Southern Company C C C SYY Sysco Corporation C C C TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A B D C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B C C UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR C C C V Visa Inc. Class A C C C WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C B C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A B C B ANET Arista Networks, Inc. B B B CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. B B B CPRT Copart, Inc. B C B DFS Discover Financial Services B C B DG Dollar General Corporation B C B DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B C B ETN Eaton Corp. Plc B C B GE General Electric Company B C B HON Honeywell International Inc. B C B LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A B C B LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. B C B MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. B C B PH Parker-Hannifin Corporation B C B PHM PulteGroup, Inc. B C B ROK Rockwell Automation, Inc. B B B SGEN Seagen, Inc. B C B STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS B B B TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C B TT Trane Technologies plc B B B TXT Textron Inc. B C B WM Waste Management, Inc. B C B WSO Watsco, Inc. B C B WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B B C B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories D C D ACN Accenture Plc Class A D C D BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd D C D BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B D BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp D C D CCI Crown Castle Inc. D C D CL Colgate-Palmolive Company D C D DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR D C D DT Dynatrace, Inc. D C D EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A D C D GLW Corning Inc D C D KKR KKR & Co Inc D D D LBTYK Liberty Global Plc Class C D B D LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. D D D MLM Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. D C D MO Altria Group Inc D C D MORN Morningstar, Inc. D C D NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR D B D NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation D C D PFE Pfizer Inc. D B D PPG PPG Industries, Inc. D C D SHW Sherwin-Williams Company D C D SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR D C D TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR D C D TRP TC Energy Corporation D C D UNP Union Pacific Corporation D C D USB U.S. Bancorp D C D VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C B C AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A D B C ATVI Activision Blizzard, Inc. D C C BN Brookfield Corporation C C C CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. D C C DOV Dover Corporation D C C EA Electronic Arts Inc. C C C HRL Hormel Foods Corporation C C C LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc C D C NEM Newmont Corporation C C C NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A D B C POOL Pool Corporation D C C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A C D C TD Toronto-Dominion Bank D B C TER Teradyne, Inc. C C C TSLA Tesla Inc D B C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR D C C WELL Welltower Inc C D C

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier

