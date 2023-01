Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 80 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C B C AEE Ameren Corporation C C C AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. B C C APO Apollo Global Management Inc. B D C AXP American Express Company C C C BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation C C C DG Dollar General Corporation B C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated B C C DTE DTE Energy Company C C C EMR Emerson Electric Co. C C C ETN Eaton Corp. Plc C C C ETR Entergy Corporation C C C EXC Exelon Corporation B C C FE FirstEnergy Corp. B C C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C C C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. B D C HON Honeywell International Inc. C C C IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. C C C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A C C C LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. B C C PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc C C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. C C C PH Parker-Hannifin Corporation C C C RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR C C C RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A C B C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated C C C TT Trane Technologies plc C B C WEC WEC Energy Group Inc C C C WM Waste Management, Inc. C C C WTRG Essential Utilities, Inc. C B C XEL Xcel Energy Inc. B C C XYL Xylem Inc. B C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B D C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV B C B BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. B B B BWA BorgWarner Inc. B B B GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A B C B HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C B B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B D B HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B C B MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated B B B MRNA Moderna, Inc. B D B NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR B C B O Realty Income Corporation B C B PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR B D B RF Regions Financial Corporation B B B RMD ResMed Inc. B C B SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR B B B WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C B B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A D B D ATVI Activision Blizzard, Inc. D C D BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. D C D CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. D C D DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D C D DOV Dover Corporation D C D EA Electronic Arts Inc. D C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D HRL Hormel Foods Corporation D C D ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. D D D KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D C D LSXMA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty SiriusXM D C D LSXMK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty SiriusXM D C D LUV Southwest Airlines Co. D C D NEM Newmont Corporation D C D PG Procter & Gamble Company D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D TGT Target Corporation D D D ZI ZoomInfo Technologies Inc D B D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ANSS ANSYS, Inc. D C C BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp C C C FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group C D C ICL ICL Group Ltd. C B C LBTYA Liberty Global Plc Class A D B C MTB M&T Bank Corporation C C C NVDA NVIDIA Corporation C D C USB U.S. Bancorp D C C

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

