Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 116 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV C C C ALL Allstate Corporation B D C ANET Arista Networks, Inc. C B C BA Boeing Company B D C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B C C BLK BlackRock, Inc. B C C BRK.A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A B C C BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B B C C BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR C C C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C BWA BorgWarner Inc. C B C CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc C B C CNC Centene Corporation C C C CPRT Copart, Inc. C C C DUK Duke Energy Corporation B C C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR C B C ES Eversource Energy C C C EVRG Evergy, Inc. C C C FISV Fiserv, Inc. C C C FTV Fortive Corp. C B C GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A B C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B D C HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C C C HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. B D C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. C C C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. C B C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation C C C L Loews Corporation B C C MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated C B C MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C C NI NiSource Inc B C C NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR B C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation B C C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C PHM PulteGroup, Inc. C C C PM Philip Morris International Inc. B D C RPM RPM International Inc. C C C RSG Republic Services, Inc. C C C SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C SCHW Charles Schwab Corp C B C SIRI Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. B D C SSL Sasol Limited Sponsored ADR C C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C B C TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B B D C TXT Textron Inc. C B C UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR C C C VMW VMware, Inc. Class A B C C WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C B C WMT Walmart Inc. B D C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAL American Airlines Group, Inc. B B B 116 total up/down APO Apollo Global Management Inc. B D B AXP American Express Company B C B BRKR Bruker Corporation B C B BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B B B B CLF Cleveland-Cliffs Inc B D B CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. B C B EQIX Equinix, Inc. B C B EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation B C B GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. B C B IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. B C B LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A B C B MTD Mettler-Toledo International Inc. B C B PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. B B B RACE Ferrari NV B C B RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A B B B SNX TD SYNNEX Corporation B C B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A B B B XYL Xylem Inc. B C B YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B D B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADBE Adobe Incorporated D C D AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C D ANSS ANSYS, Inc. D C D BAC Bank of America Corp D C D BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp D C D C Citigroup Inc. D C D CE Celanese Corporation D D D CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D CLX Clorox Company D C D CRM Salesforce, Inc. D C D CVS CVS Health Corporation D D D DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C D D D EMN Eastman Chemical Company D C D FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group D D D FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C D GPN Global Payments Inc. D C D INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR D B D INTU Intuit Inc. D C D KEY KeyCorp D C D LBTYB Liberty Global Plc Class B D B D LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc C D D LSXMB Liberty Media Corp. Series B Liberty SiriusXM D C D MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated D C D MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated D C D MTB M&T Bank Corporation D C D NTAP NetApp, Inc. D B D NTRS Northern Trust Corporation D C D PEAK Healthpeak Properties, Inc. D B D RY Royal Bank of Canada D C D SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. D C D TD Toronto-Dominion Bank D B D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D D D TYL Tyler Technologies, Inc. D C D USB U.S. Bancorp D C D WELL Welltower Inc D D D WFC Wells Fargo & Company D C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A D B C DOV Dover Corporation D C C EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A C C C MORN Morningstar, Inc. C D C NICE NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR D B C SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D B C UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C C C

