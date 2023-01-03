Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 59 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L C C C ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B C C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C DAR Darling Ingredients Inc C C C EIX Edison International B C C GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A B C C IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. C C C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. C C C JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. C C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. B C C KR Kroger Co. B C C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D C MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. C B C O Realty Income Corporation C B C PKG Packaging Corporation of America B C C PSA Public Storage C B C REG Regency Centers Corporation C C C RY Royal Bank of Canada C C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C TT Trane Technologies plc C B C WMT Walmart Inc. B D C WPC W. P. Carey Inc. B C C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp C C C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARES Ares Management Corporation B D B BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. B B B BLK BlackRock, Inc. B C B DXCM DexCom, Inc. B B B EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR B B B FCNCA First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A B B B JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. B C B PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. B B B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B QGEN QIAGEN NV B C B RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B B C B SPLK Splunk Inc. B B B T AT&T Inc. B C B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CCI Crown Castle Inc. D C D CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. D C D EFX Equifax Inc. D C D EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. D C D FTS Fortis Inc. D C D GM General Motors Company D B D GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR D B D HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D D D IP International Paper Company D C D LSXMB Liberty Media Corp. Series B Liberty SiriusXM D C D NEM Newmont Corporation D C D PEAK Healthpeak Properties, Inc. D B D WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. D D D WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR D C D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A D B C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A D B C KKR KKR & Co Inc C D C PARAA Paramount Global Class A C D C SGEN Seagen, Inc. C C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C





Louis Navellier

