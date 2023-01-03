Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 59 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMX
|America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class L
|C
|C
|C
|ASX
|ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|BF.B
|Brown-Forman Corporation Class B
|C
|C
|C
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|C
|C
|C
|DAR
|Darling Ingredients Inc
|C
|C
|C
|EIX
|Edison International
|B
|C
|C
|GDDY
|GoDaddy, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|C
|IR
|Ingersoll Rand Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|J
|Jacobs Solutions Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|JBHT
|J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|KR
|Kroger Co.
|B
|C
|C
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|B
|D
|C
|MELI
|MercadoLibre, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|O
|Realty Income Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|PKG
|Packaging Corporation of America
|B
|C
|C
|PSA
|Public Storage
|C
|B
|C
|REG
|Regency Centers Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|C
|C
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|TT
|Trane Technologies plc
|C
|B
|C
|WMT
|Walmart Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|WPC
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|WPM
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
|C
|C
|C
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ARES
|Ares Management Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|BKNG
|Booking Holdings Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|BLK
|BlackRock, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|EC
|Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|FCNCA
|First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|JPM
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|B
|C
|B
|PAYC
|Paycom Software, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Company
|B
|C
|B
|QGEN
|QIAGEN NV
|B
|C
|B
|RCI
|Rogers Communications Inc. Class B
|B
|C
|B
|SPLK
|Splunk Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|VTRS
|Viatris, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CCI
|Crown Castle Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CHD
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|EFX
|Equifax Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|FTS
|Fortis Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|GM
|General Motors Company
|D
|B
|D
|GSK
|GSK plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|D
|HMC
|Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|D
|D
|IP
|International Paper Company
|D
|C
|D
|LSXMB
|Liberty Media Corp. Series B Liberty SiriusXM
|D
|C
|D
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|PEAK
|Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|WBA
|Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|WPP
|WPP Plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABNB
|Airbnb, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
|KKR
|KKR & Co Inc
|C
|D
|C
|PARAA
|Paramount Global Class A
|C
|D
|C
|SGEN
|Seagen, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SPGI
|S&P Global, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier
