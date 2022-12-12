Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 61 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ADI
|Analog Devices, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|ARES
|Ares Management Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|ASML
|ASML Holding NV ADR
|B
|C
|B
|ASX
|ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|BSY
|Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B
|B
|B
|B
|CHWY
|Chewy, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|EIX
|Edison International
|B
|C
|B
|FWONA
|Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One
|B
|B
|B
|HTHT
|H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|D
|B
|IR
|Ingersoll Rand Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|KEYS
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|B
|C
|B
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MCHP
|Microchip Technology Incorporated
|B
|B
|B
|MFG
|Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|O
|Realty Income Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|PCTY
|Paylocity Holding Corp.
|B
|B
|B
|PEG
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|B
|C
|B
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|REG
|Regency Centers Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|ROP
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|SEDG
|SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|SPLK
|Splunk Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|STT
|State Street Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|TRP
|TC Energy Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|TXN
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
|VMW
|VMware, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|EA
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|L
|Loews Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|LHX
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|B
|D
|C
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Company
|B
|C
|C
|PTC
|PTC Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|UPS
|United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B
|C
|C
|C
|YUM
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|ZTO
|ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BNTX
|BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|BX
|Blackstone Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment Inc
|C
|C
|C
|ETSY
|Etsy, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HMC
|Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|D
|C
|IP
|International Paper Company
|C
|C
|C
|MDB
|MongoDB, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|MRNA
|Moderna, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|PKI
|PerkinElmer, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SGEN
|Seagen, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SQ
|Block, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|TFX
|Teleflex Incorporated
|C
|D
|C
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CCL
|Carnival Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|CHD
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc
|D
|C
|D
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|F
|Ford Motor Company
|D
|C
|D
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|TLK
|PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B
|D
|D
|D
|TTM
|Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|USB
|U.S. Bancorp
|D
|C
|D
|VOD
|Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier
