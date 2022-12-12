Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 61 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADI Analog Devices, Inc. B B B ARES Ares Management Corporation B D B ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B C B ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B B B B CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A B C B EIX Edison International B C B FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B B B HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR B D B IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. B C B KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc B C B KIM Kimco Realty Corporation B D B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C B MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated B B B MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR B B B O Realty Income Corporation B B B PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. B B B PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc B C B PFE Pfizer Inc. B B B REG Regency Centers Corporation B C B ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. B C B SEDG SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. B D B SPLK Splunk Inc. B B B STT State Street Corporation B C B TRP TC Energy Corporation B C B TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated B C B VMW VMware, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C DXCM DexCom, Inc. C B C EA Electronic Arts Inc. B C C L Loews Corporation B C C LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc B D C PG Procter & Gamble Company B C C PTC PTC Inc. B C C UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B C C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. B D C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C C C BX Blackstone Inc. C D C CZR Caesars Entertainment Inc C C C ETSY Etsy, Inc. C D C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C D C IP International Paper Company C C C MDB MongoDB, Inc. Class A D C C MRNA Moderna, Inc. C D C PKI PerkinElmer, Inc. C C C SGEN Seagen, Inc. C C C SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C C TFX Teleflex Incorporated C D C TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CCL Carnival Corporation D C D CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. D C D D Dominion Energy Inc D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D F Ford Motor Company D C D ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. D D D TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B D D D TTM Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR D C D USB U.S. Bancorp D C D VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.