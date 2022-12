Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 92 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. C C C ADI Analog Devices, Inc. C B C ARES Ares Management Corporation B D C ASX ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C CAJ Canon Inc. Sponsored ADR B D C COST Costco Wholesale Corporation C C C DAR Darling Ingredients Inc. C C C DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. B C C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR C B C EIX Edison International B C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One C B C GGG Graco Inc. C C C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. B C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B D C JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. C C C KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc C C C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C C LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A C C C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D C MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated C B C MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR C B C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR C C C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation C C C O Realty Income Corporation C B C ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. C C C SSL Sasol Limited Sponsored ADR C C C STLA Stellantis N.V. C C C TRP TC Energy Corporation C C C TT Trane Technologies plc C B C TU TELUS Corporation C C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B C B BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. B C B DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation B C B DXCM DexCom, Inc. B B B EA Electronic Arts Inc. B C B FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B D B FIVE Five Below, Inc. B C B FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation B C B ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR B C B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B PKG Packaging Corporation of America B C B PODD Insulet Corporation B D B RF Regions Financial Corporation B C B TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B B C B WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C B B WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B C B ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B B

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories D C D ANSS ANSYS, Inc. D C D BNS Bank of Nova Scotia D C D BX Blackstone Inc. D D D CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D CM Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce D C D DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. D B D EFX Equifax Inc. D C D HD Home Depot, Inc. D C D HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D D D HPQ HP Inc. C D D KKR KKR & Co Inc D D D MAS Masco Corporation D D D MMM 3M Company D B D MORN Morningstar, Inc. D D D MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. D C D MU Micron Technology, Inc. D D D NICE NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR D B D PKI PerkinElmer, Inc. D C D SPGI S&P Global, Inc. D C D TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. D C D TFC Truist Financial Corporation D C D TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR D D D TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B D UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR F B D ZS Zscaler, Inc. D B D

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AGR Avangrid, Inc. C C C BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR C D C BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. C C C HZNP Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company B C C LI Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C C C LOGI Logitech International S.A. C C C NET Cloudflare Inc Class A D C C NFLX Netflix, Inc. D C C NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR D B C PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR D C C STE STERIS Plc C D C TSLA Tesla Inc D B C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D C C XP XP Inc. Class A D B C ZI ZoomInfo Technologies Inc D B C

