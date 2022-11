Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 59 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADI Analog Devices, Inc. B B B AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited B C B BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. B B B EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR B B B IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Sponsored ADR B C B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C B MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR B B B ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. B C B RY Royal Bank of Canada B C B SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B SCCO Southern Copper Corporation B C B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B STLA Stellantis N.V. B C B SYK Stryker Corporation B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BLK BlackRock, Inc. C C C BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. C C C CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. B C C CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. C C C DUK Duke Energy Corporation B C C EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. B C C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. C B C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B D C IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. C C C MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc C C C PFE Pfizer Inc. C B C PKG Packaging Corporation of America B C C PODD Insulet Corporation B D C REG Regency Centers Corporation B C C STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS C B C TD Toronto-Dominion Bank C C C UI Ubiquiti Inc. B D C VMC Vulcan Materials Company C C C VMW VMware, Inc. Class A B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. C C C BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. C C C CCL Carnival Corporation C C C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc C D C GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR D B C LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. D B C NLY Annaly Capital Management, Inc. C C C PARA Paramount Global Class B C D C TECH Bio-Techne Corporation C C C TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR C D C TTM Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR C C C TYL Tyler Technologies, Inc. D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR D C D CZR Caesars Entertainment Inc D C D FDX FedEx Corporation D D D LI Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C D MRNA Moderna, Inc. D D D NET Cloudflare Inc Class A D C D NFLX Netflix, Inc. D C D SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A D C D TER Teradyne, Inc. D C D TGT Target Corporation D D D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.