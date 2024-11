Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 129 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. A C A AGR Avangrid, Inc. A B A AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. A B A BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. A B A CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A A C A D Dominion Energy Inc A C A DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. A B A ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. A C A ET Energy Transfer LP A C A EWBC East West Bancorp, Inc. A C A FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. A C A GMED Globus Medical Inc Class A A A A JLL Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated A B A KGC Kinross Gold Corporation A A A LNT Alliant Energy Corporation A C A MFC Manulife Financial Corporation A B A NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. A C A PCVX Vaxcyte, Inc. A C A PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc A B A RVMD Revolution Medicines, Inc. A C A TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation A C A VST Vistra Corp. A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEE Ameren Corporation A C B AXON Axon Enterprise Inc B B B CB Chubb Limited A B B CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. A C B DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. A C B DUK Duke Energy Corporation A C B GE GE Aerospace A B B GIS General Mills, Inc. A C B HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A A B B HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR A C B HOLX Hologic, Inc. A B B IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. A D B KKR KKR & Co Inc A C B NRG NRG Energy, Inc. A D B PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation A C B RSG Republic Services, Inc. A C B TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR A D B UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR A C B WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. B C B AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. B C B CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B B B CG Carlyle Group Inc B B B COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B C B DOV Dover Corporation B C B FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc B C B GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C B ILMN Illumina, Inc. B C B J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C B JNJ Johnson & Johnson B C B NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR B C B PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. B C B PFE Pfizer Inc. C B B RBA RB Global, Inc. B C B SJM J.M. Smucker Company B C B SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B C B SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B B B TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR B B B TGT Target Corporation B B B TU TELUS Corporation B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV B D C ARM ARM Holdings PLC ADR C B C BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. B C C BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. C C C CCL.U Carnival Corporation C B C CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. C C C DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation C B C EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. C B C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. C C C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B D C FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One B C C IMO Imperial Oil Limited B C C INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR C C C LEN Lennar Corporation Class A C C C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. C B C NTAP NetApp, Inc. C B C OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation C C C OWL Blue Owl Capital, Inc. Class A C B C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. C B C PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. C C C PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C PFGC Performance Food Group Co C C C PWR Quanta Services, Inc. C C C RPM RPM International Inc. C C C SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C B C TDG TransDigm Group Incorporated B D C UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. C A C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. D B C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company D B C CNH CNH Industrial NV C C C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited C C C EMR Emerson Electric Co. C C C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. C C C EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. D B C MRK Merck & Co., Inc. D C C PBR.A Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR Pfd D C C PR Permian Resources Corporation Class A D B C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C D C TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C D APG APi Group Corporation D C D BCE BCE Inc. C D D BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C F D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. F B D CCJ Cameco Corporation D C D DDOG Datadog Inc Class A D B D FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D C D ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd D C D MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A D C D PTC PTC Inc. D B D QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated D B D QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. D C D ROST Ross Stores, Inc. D B D SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A F C D CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. F C D EQT EQT Corporation F C D GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR F C F HAL Halliburton Company F C F HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR F D F ICLR ICON Plc F C F PPG PPG Industries, Inc. F C F TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR F D F ZS Zscaler, Inc. F C F

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

