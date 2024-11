Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 162 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AXP American Express Company A C A BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A A B A BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR A C A CHD Church & Dwight Co., Inc. A C A DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. A C A ENB Enbridge Inc. A C A EVR Evercore Inc. Class A A B A FTAI FTAI Aviation Ltd. A C A GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A A B A GRMN Garmin Ltd. A B A HLI Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A A B A IP International Paper Company A C A ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. A B A KKR KKR & Co Inc A C A NTRA Natera, Inc. A B A RCL Royal Caribbean Group A C A TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR A C A THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation A B A VTR Ventas, Inc. A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACGL Arch Capital Group Ltd. B C B AFL Aflac Incorporated A C B BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. B B B CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. B C B CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. A B B CLH Clean Harbors, Inc. A C B CTLT Catalent Inc A B B DTE DTE Energy Company A C B DVA DaVita Inc. A C B EQR Equity Residential B C B ERIE Erie Indemnity Company Class A A C B GD General Dynamics Corporation A C B HOOD Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A B C B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C B JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. A C B KO Coca-Cola Company A C B META Meta Platforms Inc Class A A B B MO Altria Group, Inc. A C B NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. A C B NVDA NVIDIA Corporation B B B PG Procter & Gamble Company A C B TW Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A A C B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company A D B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALLY Ally Financial Inc B B B AMGN Amgen Inc. B B B BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A B B B BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. B C B BNS Bank of Nova Scotia B C B CCL.U Carnival Corporation B B B CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A B C B CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated B C B CTVA Corteva Inc B B B DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A A B B EA Electronic Arts Inc. B C B ESLT Elbit Systems Ltd B B B EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. B B B FIX Comfort Systems USA, Inc. B B B GNRC Generac Holdings Inc. B B B INCY Incyte Corporation B C B KEP Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR B C B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B B B MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A B C B MFG Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR C B B NCLH Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. B B B NWSA News Corporation Class A B C B PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. B C B PCTY Paylocity Holding Corp. B B B PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B B RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A B C B SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR B B B SCI Service Corporation International A C B SMFG Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Sponsored ADR C B B SW Smurfit Westrock PLC B C B SYK Stryker Corporation B C B TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A B C B UHAL U-Haul Holding Company B D B USB U.S. Bancorp B C B V Visa Inc. Class A B B B VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc B C B WAT Waters Corporation B C B XPO XPO, Inc. B C B ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMT American Tower Corporation B D C AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C C AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. C B C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C C C COHR Coherent Corp. C C C COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B C C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. C C C DHI D.R. Horton, Inc. B C C EXC Exelon Corporation B C C FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR C C C GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR C C C H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A C B C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR C C C HUBB Hubbell Incorporated C C C HUBS HubSpot, Inc. C C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. C C C MNDY monday.com Ltd. C B C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR C C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B C C PSA Public Storage B D C SBS Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP Sponsored ADR C B C SJM J.M. Smucker Company C C C SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR C C C SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B C C SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C C C TAP Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B C C C TJX TJX Companies Inc C C C WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AME AMETEK, Inc. C C C BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C D C CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A C C C CVX Chevron Corporation C D C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C B C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. D C C RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR C C C SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A C C C STE STERIS plc C C C STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. C D C TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A C C C TECH Bio-Techne Corporation C C C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd D C D CNC Centene Corporation D B D CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited D C D E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR D D D EG Everest Group, Ltd. D C D ELV Elevance Health, Inc. D D D INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D C D IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D C D MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. D C D MRK Merck & Co., Inc. D C D MSFT Microsoft Corporation D C D NVT nVent Electric plc D C D PBR.A Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR Pfd D D D PCAR PACCAR Inc D C D PSX Phillips 66 D D D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C D REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. D C D SMCI Super Micro Computer, Inc. D C D STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A D D D TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D D D TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR D D D UPS United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B D B D XYL Xylem Inc. D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. F C D HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR F C D ICLR ICON Plc F C D LULU lululemon athletica inc. F C D WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A D D D ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. F C D ZS Zscaler, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company F D F APTV Aptiv PLC F C F BIIB Biogen Inc. F C F BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR F D F CDW CDW Corporation F C F CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. F C F EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A F D F EQT EQT Corporation F C F SWKS Skyworks Solutions, Inc. F C F

