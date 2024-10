Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 101 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BALL Ball Corporation A C A CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc A C A CVNA Carvana Co. Class A A C A DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft A C A FTNT Fortinet, Inc. A B A GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A A C A NFLX Netflix, Inc. A B A PKG Packaging Corporation of America A C A RCL Royal Caribbean Group A B A TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR A C A TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. A B A UI Ubiquiti Inc. A C A VLTO Veralto Corporation A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEE Ameren Corporation A C B AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited A B B ATO Atmos Energy Corporation A C B EVRG Evergy, Inc. A C B GD General Dynamics Corporation A C B KGC Kinross Gold Corporation A B B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation A B B LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc A C B NEM Newmont Corporation B B B O Realty Income Corporation A C B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. A C B SYY Sysco Corporation A C B WING Wingstop, Inc. A B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A B B B BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. C B B CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. B C B COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B C B CYBR CyberArk Software Ltd. B C B DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. B C B GM General Motors Company B B B HUBB Hubbell Incorporated B C B MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B B B ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR B C B OWL Blue Owl Capital, Inc. Class A B B B RF Regions Financial Corporation B C B RPM RPM International Inc. B C B SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A C C C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C CCI Crown Castle Inc. B D C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. C C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C B C DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. B C C EDU New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B C C EG Everest Group, Ltd. C C C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. C C C EXC Exelon Corporation C C C FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc C C C FSLR First Solar, Inc. C B C GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR C C C GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. C B C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. C B C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C C C IR Ingersoll Rand Inc. C C C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR C C C KNSL Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. C B C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C C C PBR Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR C D C RVTY Revvity, Inc. C C C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR C C C SKX Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A C C C TOST Toast, Inc. Class A C B C VICI VICI Properties Inc C C C WPC W. P. Carey Inc. B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D B C FDX FedEx Corporation C D C GFL GFL Environmental Inc C D C HON Honeywell International Inc. C C C HRL Hormel Foods Corporation C C C MNST Monster Beverage Corporation C C C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A C C C NIO NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C SAIA Saia, Inc. C C C SNA Snap-on Incorporated C C C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated C C C TFX Teleflex Incorporated C C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AOS A. O. Smith Corporation D C D BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C D D EA Electronic Arts Inc. D C D EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D C D EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR D C D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D D D LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV D C D NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. D C D NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR D C D PTC PTC Inc. D C D TD Toronto-Dominion Bank D C D WDC Western Digital Corporation D B D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A F C D CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. F C D PPG PPG Industries, Inc. F C D SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR F C F RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR F C F

