Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 88 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. A B A CI Cigna Group A C A CNC Centene Corporation A C A DFS Discover Financial Services A B A EIX Edison International A C A FOX Fox Corporation Class B A C A GIS General Mills, Inc. A C A HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR A C A IBKR Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Class A A B A JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. A B A MO Altria Group, Inc. A C A NI NiSource Inc A B A NTAP NetApp, Inc. A B A NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR A B A RDY Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sponsored ADR A C A

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A B B B AGR Avangrid, Inc. B B B AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. B C B AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. B B B BAP Credicorp Ltd. B C B CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B CHWY Chewy, Inc. Class A C B B CTLT Catalent Inc B B B CUBE CubeSmart B C B EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. B C B GEN Gen Digital Inc. B C B HII Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. B C B HOLX Hologic, Inc. B C B HUBB Hubbell Incorporated B C B NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation B C B PSA Public Storage B C B PSX Phillips 66 B C B SPGI S&P Global, Inc. B B B TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR B B B VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated A D B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D B WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR B C B XYL Xylem Inc. B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories B C C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR B C C FSLR First Solar, Inc. C B C ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C C C MANH Manhattan Associates, Inc. C B C O Realty Income Corporation B C C ONTO Onto Innovation, Inc. C B C PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A C B C SMCI Super Micro Computer, Inc. C C C SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B C C STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC C B C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C UBS UBS Group AG C C C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A C C C AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. C C C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C D C BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D C C BNS Bank of Nova Scotia D C C CHDN Churchill Downs Incorporated D B C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. C B C DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. C C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D B C GGG Graco Inc. C C C HUM Humana Inc. C C C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. D C C PODD Insulet Corporation D B C ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. C C C STE STERIS plc C C C TM Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. D C D BMO Bank of Montreal D C D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D D D LRCX Lam Research Corporation D B D NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV D C D OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A D C D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation D B D SNPS Synopsys, Inc. D C D TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A D C D TFII TFI International Inc. D C D VMC Vulcan Materials Company D C D WMS Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. D C D ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR F C F BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. F C F BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A F C F PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR F C F

