Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 135 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV A C A AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C A BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. A B A CACI CACI International Inc Class A A C A CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. A B A CRBG Corebridge Financial, Inc. A C A FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. A C A HEI HEICO Corporation A B A HOOD Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A A B A IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. A B A JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. A C A K Kellanova A C A META Meta Platforms Inc Class A A B A NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A A B A NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR A B A OKE ONEOK, Inc. A B A PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A A A A UNM Unum Group A C A VST Vistra Corp. A C A VTR Ventas, Inc. A C A

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. B C B AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. B B B BAC Bank of America Corp B C B BAP Credicorp Ltd. B C B BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. C B B CAT Caterpillar Inc. B C B CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B C B COF Capital One Financial Corp B D B CSX CSX Corporation B C B DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A B D B DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C B DDOG Datadog Inc Class A B B B EDU New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B FTNT Fortinet, Inc. B B B GM General Motors Company B B B IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A B B B ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B JCI Johnson Controls International plc B C B KEY KeyCorp B C B MNDY monday.com Ltd. B B B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B MRO Marathon Oil Corporation B C B MU Micron Technology, Inc. B B B PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A B B B PWR Quanta Services, Inc. B C B QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated B C B RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A B C B REG Regency Centers Corporation B B B RY Royal Bank of Canada B C B SYY Sysco Corporation B C B TSCO Tractor Supply Company B C B TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A C B B UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. B B B UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR B C B XYL Xylem Inc. B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories B C C ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. C C C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C BX Blackstone Inc. B C C CG Carlyle Group Inc C C C CUBE CubeSmart C C C ES Eversource Energy C C C EXC Exelon Corporation C C C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. B C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One C C C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C B C HII Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. C C C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. C C C MKL Markel Group Inc. B C C PARAA Paramount Global Class A B C C PCG PG&E Corporation C C C RMD ResMed Inc. C B C TXT Textron Inc. C C C URI United Rentals, Inc. C C C VLO Valero Energy Corporation B D C VRSK Verisk Analytics Inc C B C VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D C ZBRA Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADI Analog Devices, Inc. C D C ANSS ANSYS, Inc. D B C BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR D B C BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C C C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C C BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C DT Dynatrace, Inc. C B C DVN Devon Energy Corporation C C C DXCM DexCom, Inc. D B C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. C C C FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc C C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C C MDT Medtronic Plc C C C NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV C C C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation D B C PODD Insulet Corporation D A C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D B C RYAAY Ryanair Holdings Plc Sponsored ADR C D C SHOP Shopify, Inc. Class A C B C SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A C C C SNPS Synopsys, Inc. C C C SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D C C TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A D C C TRMB Trimble Inc. D B C UDR UDR, Inc. C D C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A D B C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A D C D AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. D C D BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C D D BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. D C D COP ConocoPhillips D C D CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C D CVX Chevron Corporation D D D EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. D C D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D C D HD Home Depot, Inc. D C D HES Hess Corporation D B D HMC Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. D C D JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR D C D JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. D C D JNJ Johnson & Johnson D C D MNST Monster Beverage Corporation F C D ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. D C D PFE Pfizer Inc. D C D RF Regions Financial Corporation D C D SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A D C D WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A D B D WMS Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. D C D ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company F D F BA Boeing Company F D F BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR F D F DE Deere & Company F C F LKQ LKQ Corporation F D F MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A F C F

