Weekly U.S. corn, soy ratings fall despite milder Midwest weather

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for corn and soybeans declined in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, bucking analyst expectations for no change as stressful dry conditions continued to impact crops in portions of the Midwest crop belt.

In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA rated 55% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down from 57% the previous week. For soybeans, the government rated 57% of the crop as good to excellent, down from 58% previously.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected ratings on average to hold steady, given cooler Midwest temperatures and beneficial showers in the past week.

However, 28% of U.S. corn production and 24% of the U.S. soybean crop remained in an area experiencing drought as of Aug. 16, mostly west of the Mississippi River, according to the USDA.

August is a key month for soybean development, when much of the crop sets pods, while corn kernels are filling with starch as the crop nears maturity. Stressful weather at this time can threaten yield prospects for both crops. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

"While showers and thunderstorms brought heavier totals across the drought region, we need several months of above-average precipitation to relieve the most intense drought conditions," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a weekly comment. Iowa is the largest U.S. corn producer and the second-largest soy grower, after Illinois.

Condition ratings held steady for U.S. spring wheat, grown mostly in the northern Plains. The USDA rated 64% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week and in line with analyst expectations.

The spring wheat harvest was 33% complete by Sunday, ahead of the average analyst estimate but behind the five-year average of 54%. The U.S. winter wheat harvest was nearly finished, with 95% cut as of Aug. 21. US/WHE

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

57

55-58

57

55

Soybeans condition*

58

56-59

58

57

Spring wheat condition*

64

63-65

64

64

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

29

23-34

16

33

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

96

94-98

90

95

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Sam Holmes)

