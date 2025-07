Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 105 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories A C A CMS CMS Energy Corporation A C A COR Cencora, Inc. A B A CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A A B A FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR A C A HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR A C A JBL Jabil Inc. A B A LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR A C A NOK Nokia Oyj Sponsored ADR A C A RPRX Royalty Pharma Plc Class A A C A RTX RTX Corporation A C A SO Southern Company A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B B B DUOL Duolingo, Inc. Class A A B B EBAY eBay Inc. A B B MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. A B B PARAA Paramount Global Class A A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B CACI CACI International Inc Class A B C B CEG Constellation Energy Corporation B C B DIS Walt Disney Company B C B EA Electronic Arts Inc. B B B EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation B D B FI Fiserv, Inc. B C B GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR C B B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C B INCY Incyte Corporation B B B JNJ Johnson & Johnson B B B MDT Medtronic Plc B C B MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C B NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation B C B PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. B B B QGEN QIAGEN NV B B B RACE Ferrari NV B C B SCI Service Corporation International B C B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B C B SN SharkNinja, Inc. B B B STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC B B B SYK Stryker Corporation B C B TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B B B UBER Uber Technologies, Inc. B B B VRT Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASND Ascendis Pharma A/S Sponsored ADR B C C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A C C C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. B C C EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. B C C EQIX Equinix, Inc. C B C FICO Fair Isaac Corporation C C C IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A C B C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation C C C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C C MTSI MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. C B C MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B C C NTR Nutrien Ltd. B D C PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. C B C PANW Palo Alto Networks, Inc. C C C PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation C C C RF Regions Financial Corporation C C C RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A C C C SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B D C SYF Synchrony Financial B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A D C C APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. C D C CELH Celsius Holdings, Inc. C D C DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. C C C DKNG DraftKings, Inc. Class A C C C DVA DaVita Inc. C D C DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C C C GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A D B C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C KKR KKR & Co Inc C D C LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. C D C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. C C C OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation C D C PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C D C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR D C C RPM RPM International Inc. C C C SCCO Southern Copper Corporation D B C SNX TD SYNNEX Corporation C C C TOL Toll Brothers, Inc. C C C UNP Union Pacific Corporation C C C WYNN Wynn Resorts, Limited C D C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C D AMGN Amgen Inc. D C D CRM Salesforce, Inc. D C D CVX Chevron Corporation D D D DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. D B D EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR D C D EOG EOG Resources, Inc. D C D NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. D D D QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. D C D TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR D D D XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company F D D DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. F D D IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc F C D LEN Lennar Corporation Class A F D D NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D D D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade HAL Halliburton Company F C F ON ON Semiconductor Corporation F D F

