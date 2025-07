Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips



During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 159 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AJG Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. A C A ARCC Ares Capital Corporation A C A ATO Atmos Energy Corporation A C A AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. A B A CASY Casey's General Stores, Inc. A C A CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A A C A DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A A C A DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated A C A DOCU DocuSign, Inc. A B A DUOL Duolingo, Inc. Class A A B A FTI TechnipFMC plc A B A HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated A B A JLL Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated A B A KR Kroger Co. A C A LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. A C A MO Altria Group, Inc. A C A MTB M&T Bank Corporation A C A NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. A B A NTRS Northern Trust Corporation A B A PAA Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. A C A RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A A C A RY Royal Bank of Canada A C A T AT&T Inc. A C A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. A C B BRO Brown & Brown, Inc. A C B CEG Constellation Energy Corporation A C B CMI Cummins Inc. A B B EME EMCOR Group, Inc. B B B GLW Corning Inc A B B HLI Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A A B B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. A B B ITCI Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. A C B LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. A C B MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. A B B PKG Packaging Corporation of America A C B THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation B B B VRT Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A B B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. B C B AFG American Financial Group, Inc. B C B AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A B C B ALC Alcon AG B C B BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A B B B BN Brookfield Corporation B D B BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. B B B CCEP Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc B C B CRBG Corebridge Financial, Inc. B D B DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B B B EMN Eastman Chemical Company B C B EMR Emerson Electric Co. B C B ERIE Erie Indemnity Company Class A B C B ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. B B B FSLR First Solar, Inc. B C B GEN Gen Digital Inc. B B B HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. B C B IBM International Business Machines Corporation A C B INCY Incyte Corporation B C B NEM Newmont Corporation B B B NLY Annaly Capital Management, Inc. B C B NU Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A C B B ONC BeOne Medicines Ltd Sponsored ADR B D B RELX RELX PLC Sponsored ADR B C B RVTY Revvity, Inc. B C B SBS Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP Sponsored ADR C A B SKX Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A B B B SNA Snap-on Incorporated B C B TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A B B B TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. B B B WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation B B B ZM Zoom Communications, Inc. Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM C B C ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc B F C APH Amphenol Corporation Class A C B C BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR C C C BNS Bank of Nova Scotia C C C CB Chubb Limited B C C CIEN Ciena Corporation B C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. C B C COR Cencora, Inc. B C C DECK Deckers Outdoor Corporation C B C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. C D C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. C C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C C GM General Motors Company C C C GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. D C C JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. D B C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C C LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation B D C LUV Southwest Airlines Co. C B C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. C C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. C C C NOW ServiceNow, Inc. C C C NTAP NetApp, Inc. C B C ORCL Oracle Corporation C C C PARAA Paramount Global Class A B C C PWR Quanta Services, Inc. C C C RACE Ferrari NV C C C RNR RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. C D C SCCO Southern Copper Corporation C B C SUI Sun Communities, Inc. C B C SYK Stryker Corporation B C C TRMB Trimble Inc. C C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C TT Trane Technologies plc C C C XPO XPO, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. C C C BXP BXP Inc C D C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR C C C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. C C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc D C C NEUP Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. D C C PAG Penske Automotive Group, Inc. C C C PSA Public Storage C D C RBC RBC Bearings Incorporated C C C ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. D C C SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A D C C SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. D B C TROW T. Rowe Price Group D B C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR C C C VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated D C C WPP WPP Plc Sponsored ADR D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company C D D AVTR Avantor, Inc. D C D BALL Ball Corporation D C D CCJ Cameco Corporation D C D CI Cigna Group D C D CVX Chevron Corporation D C D DHR Danaher Corporation D C D EIX Edison International D B D ETN Eaton Corp. Plc D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D HUBB Hubbell Incorporated D C D ILMN Illumina, Inc. D C D MANH Manhattan Associates, Inc. F C D MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A D D D PBR.A Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR Pfd D C D RRX Regal Rexnord Corporation D C D SAIA Saia, Inc. D C D SMCI Super Micro Computer, Inc. D C D SYY Sysco Corporation D C D WSO Watsco, Inc. D C D WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR F C D BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. F D D BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR F C D CDW CDW Corporation F C D NDSN Nordson Corporation F C D PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR F C D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B F C D WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A D C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. F C F ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. F C F DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR F C F GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR F C F MRK Merck & Co., Inc. F C F QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. F C F TXT Textron Inc. F C F

