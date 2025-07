Weekly Stock Grader Analysis: Upgrades & Downgrades on Top Blue-Chip Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 120 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DOCS Doximity, Inc. Class A A B A GE GE Aerospace A B A GLW Corning Inc A C A HLI Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A A B A MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. A B A THC Tenet Healthcare Corporation A B A TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. A C A TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A A C A VRT Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ATO Atmos Energy Corporation A C B CLX Clorox Company B B B CMS CMS Energy Corporation A C B COKE Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. A C B ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B A C B FTI TechnipFMC plc B A B GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. A B B LNT Alliant Energy Corporation A C B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation A B B MMM 3M Company A C B OKE ONEOK, Inc. A C B RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A A C B RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. A B B TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A B B B TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. B B B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories B B B AMCR Amcor PLC B C B APH Amphenol Corporation Class A B B B ARM ARM Holdings PLC ADR B B B AZN AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR B C B AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. B D B BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR B C B BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR B C B CIEN Ciena Corporation B C B COR Cencora, Inc. B C B CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. B C B ECL Ecolab Inc. B C B ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. B C B ETN Eaton Corp. Plc B C B FICO Fair Isaac Corporation B C B GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. B C B HOLX Hologic, Inc. B C B IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A B B B MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. B C B MCO Moody's Corporation B B B MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B C B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B B B NTAP NetApp, Inc. B B B NWS News Corporation Class B C B B PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR B C B SCHW Charles Schwab Corp B B B SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR B C B SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B B B TSCO Tractor Supply Company B C B WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFG American Financial Group, Inc. B C C DSGX Descartes Systems Group Inc. C B C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. B C C ERIE Erie Indemnity Company Class A C C C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B D C FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc B C C FSLR First Solar, Inc. B C C IBM International Business Machines Corporation B C C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C C PR Permian Resources Corporation Class A C B C RDY Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR B C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation C C C XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Company C D C CCJ Cameco Corporation C C C CI Cigna Group C C C CNC Centene Corporation D B C CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A C C C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A D C C DT Dynatrace, Inc. D B C DXCM DexCom, Inc. D C C EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. D B C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR D C C LOGI Logitech International S.A. C C C MCD McDonald's Corporation C D C MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. D B C NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR D B C QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated D B C RRX Regal Rexnord Corporation C C C RYAAY Ryanair Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR D C C SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR D B C TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D C WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A C C C WSO Watsco, Inc. C C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A D B D COP ConocoPhillips D C D CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. D D D DVN Devon Energy Corporation D C D EA Electronic Arts Inc. D C D FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. D C D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D HES Hess Corporation D C D PCAR PACCAR Inc D C D SBAC SBA Communications Corp. Class A D C D TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A D D D URI United Rentals, Inc. D C D VLO Valero Energy Corporation D D D VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C D VTRS Viatris, Inc. D C D WDC Western Digital Corporation D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR F C D CVS CVS Health Corporation D D D GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR F C D MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D D D QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. F C D ROP Roper Technologies, Inc. F C D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALB Albemarle Corporation F F F JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. F C F LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV F D F PSX Phillips 66 F D F WLK Westlake Corporation F D F WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A F C F

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Stock Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. But, you must be a subscriber to one of my premium services. Or, if you are a member of one of my premium services, you can go here to get started.

