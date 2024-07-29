[Weekly Roundup] What "AGI" Is… and How to Get Ready for It

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

In 2005, computer scientist and futurist Ray Kurzweil – now one of the chief AI researchers at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) – published a bestselling book, The Singularity Is Near. In it, he detailed how AI might achieve humanlike intelligence by 2029.

He believed that computing power would continue rising exponentially, and combining this with AI theory would create entities almost indistinguishable from human intelligence. At the time, those sorts of predictions made some folks avoid Kurzweil in the buffet line, but the rise of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT have since made his predictions look far less wacky.

However, his book also contained an even more chilling prediction: Computers could achieve superhuman abilities by 2045. This event – which he calls the singularity – would see machine intelligence become infinitely more powerful than all human intelligence combined.

In Kurzweil’s version of the future, he foresees the merging of human and machine intelligence. Humans would transcend the “limitations of our biological bodies and brain,” and our knowledge of genetics and nanotechnology could even mean that future humans will be… well… not human at all.

Of course, no one actually knows what the singularity will look like.

Nevertheless, most researchers are in agreement that the singularity will require artificial general intelligence (AGI) to occur. This is when AI becomes capable of “generalized” cognitive abilities, allowing it to achieve superhuman cognition.

It’s important to note that investing as we hit the road to AGI could be quite unintuitive. Yes, we’ll be investing in AI companies directly… and their suppliers… and in businesses that can cut costs thanks to AI.

At Fry’s Investment Report, we’re invested in companies that will benefit from AI, no matter which company “gets there first.” In fact, I recently made two new recommendations with that in mind.

Click here to learn more about them.

But as we get on the road to AGI, smart investors will also invest in things that AI can never be. What do I mean by that? Well, I’m putting together a series of reports for members of my premium investing service The Speculator that will serve as a multifaceted investment blueprint for the advent of AGI.

I’ll show you how to get those reports in an upcoming video event. More info on that later.

Now, let’s look back at what we covered here at Smart Money in the past week…

Smart Money Roundup

Right now, artificial intelligence is all the rage in the market. This is understandable, of course, since AI is set to change the world as we know it. In this Special Guest Issue, Louis Navellier is here to tell you that we are now entering Phase 2 – and it’s all thanks to quantum computing. Read more here.

If we were to play a word-association game and I said “artificial intelligence,” you might respond with something like “Nvidia” or “Google.” What you probably wouldn’t say is… “Corning.” That’s because the Corning Inc. (GLW) name has been synonymous with best-of-breed glass products.

Now, this iconic glass maker could benefit significantly from the AI Revolution. Continue reading here.

The green hydrogen sector, in aggregate, is a classic example of a Field of Dreams investment proposition: “If you build it, they will come.” It’s a speculative venture, with companies currently operating at a loss – a fact that has caused hydrogen stocks to struggle.

I want to explore exactly why the hydrogen industry’s march toward widespread adoption has been slow… but why it remains a promising investment opportunity, nonetheless. Then, I’ll share the best place to access this opportunity. Click here to learn more.

Do you think you’re smarter than AI? Today, the answer to that question may well be a resounding “yes.” However, we’re still in the very early stages of this burgeoning technology.

Luke Lango joins us to discuss the path to true financial freedom: investing in winning AI stocks. Get the full story here.

Looking Forward

Stay tuned for your next Smart Money update,where I’ll keep diving deeper into big-picture trends that continue to shape my investment outlook.

I will also continue to discuss the “Road to AGI” in preparation for an upcoming free event and special series of reports for my elite trading service The Speculator.

Though we don’t know what happens after AGI, there are certain steps we can take today to help future-proof ourselves for what’s to come.

Stay tuned…

Regards,

Eric Fry

