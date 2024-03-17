Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 3-18-24 (MU, FDX, NKE)

Investors are beginning to think the multi-month rally in stocks that recently pushed the S&P 500 index to 15-month highs might have come to an end. With the S&P 500 index down on Friday to log its second-consecutive weekly loss, doubt that crept in, especially with technology stocks ow seemingly under pressure once again about interest rates.

The inflation topic continues to put the Federal Reserve in the spotlight as the markets questions what actions it will take at its upcoming policy meeting. That said, despite the recent weakness in stocks, and some questioning whether the rally has finally run out of steam, the bull market is still intact. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.89 points, or 0.49%, to close at 38,714.77. Among the Dow’s notable decliners were Salesforce (CRM), IBM (IBM) and Intel (INTC).

The S&P 500 shed 33.39 points, 0.65% to close at 5,117.09, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.96%, losing 155.36 points to close at 15,973.17. Notably, Technology stocks experienced widespread declines, with Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), both losing more than 2%. Meanwhile, the market’s AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) ended down flat after showing immense volatility this week as traders expressed concerns about the stock's valuation and took profits even as NVDA showed some resilience to it ended the week up 0.4%.

For the week, the S&P 500 lost 0.13%. The Dow barely moved, losing by 0.02% for the week, while the Nasdaq declined by 0.7%. This week’s trading action was driven by series of inflation-related data released earlier in the week. February's producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, came in higher than expected. This data is seen as too high for the Federal Reserve to consider lowering interest rates and adopting an easing monetary policy. The Fed will commence its two-day policy meeting on March 19.

The Fed reiterated its stance on being more data dependent, but also suggested that rate decreases could start in the second half the year. As it stands, there is now a 99% probability that the central bank will maintain interest rates at their current levels at the upcoming policy meeting this week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The market will be watching the Fed’s decision closely to decide whether to pile into stocks and will we remain in this tight range we have been in since mid February?

On the earnings side, here are this week’s stocks I’ll be watching.

Micron (MU) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Mar. 20.

Wall Street expects Micron to lose 26 cents per share on revenue of $5.34 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to $1.91 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

What to watch: The improved prospects for memory chips have driven a rebound in Micron stock, which has risen more than 30 % over the past six months, compared to a 13% rise in the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, just over the past thirty days, the stock has risen 15% besting the 2.5% rise in the S&P 500 index. Up 10.3% year to date, Micron’s performance can be closely linked to the euphoria surrounding the potential of generative AI and its implications for the semiconductor sector. This was a point made by Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely who recently reiterated his Buy rating on Micron and bumped his price target to $150 from $95.

"We expect the company to post upside to consensus and increased guidance for F3Q24 given strong DRAM pricing and shipments of higher-priced, higher-margin, High Bandwidth Memory which is shipping with Nvidia (NVDA) AI systems," Danely wrote in an investor note.

Citing “artificial intelligence love,” and higher DRAM demand, Danely is expecting Micron to not only surpass top and bottom line quarterly estimates, but also on guidance with $6 billion in revenue and EPS of 26 cents per for Q3. This explains why the stock has done so well in recent months. The management, meanwhile, has made the best of the bad situation by trimming operating expenses to maintain margins and preserve the company’s balance sheet, driving higher profitability goals.

On Wednesday these are among the topics the company will need to discuss, along with issuing positive guidance that maintains confidence that memory pricing.

FedEx (FDX) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Mar. 21.

Wall Street expects FedEx to earn $3.51 per share on revenue of $22.09 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.41 per share on revenue of $22.17 billion.

What to watch: Shares of the transportation FedEx have see-sawed for much of the past six months, suggesting investors are having a challenging time assessing the effect of the recent economic data on the impact on the company’s fundamentals. While the stock has risen more than 7% over the past thirty days, this performance also includes 8.5% decline in three months. And when looking out over the past six months, FDX stock has fallen 1%, trailing the 13.5% rise the S&P 500 index.

That said, the shares have gained some 30% over the past year amid macroeconomic uncertainty. This is even as the company grapples with some vulnerabilities in its core operations, particularly in package volume. In that regard, the management has figured ways to offset the volume weakness with improved yields and reduced expenses. Investment firm Hedgeye has taken notice, and added FedEx among its watchlist, citing potential upside of more than 40% over the next one to two years.

"FDX will ride the tide of demand and pricing, albeit with some issues around surcharges that can lag," Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver wrote in a recent note. With air cargo demand (finally) exceeding capacity growth in January, it is important to consider the durability of the improved freight load factors," Van Sciver added.

Nevertheless, on Wednesday the company will look to establish investor confidence as it relates to profitability and volume improvements among the company’s various business segments.

Nike (NKE) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Mar. 21.

Wall Street expects Nike to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $12.28 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 79 cents per share on revenue of $13.39 billion.

What to watch: With more than a 17% decline in the past three months, including 6% gain in thirty days, Nike stock has grossly underperformed the S&P 500 index in both spans. The shares are down 8% year to date, trailing the 7% rise in the S&P 500 index. Despite the underperformance, Nike still has a lot going for it, especially when assessing the company’s long-term potential with its Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business. That segment is not only more profitable business than the wholesale, it also gives Nike more pricing power while allowing the company to affect the consumer buying experience.

According to RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania, Nike stock still should be owned because of its “structural competitive advantages” and broad lifestyle franchise. "We remain confident in execution, gross margin tailwinds and outsized marketing firepower which offers a relatively more defensive sporting goods option," Dadhania said in a recent research report. Dadhania, who has an Outperform rating on the stock with $110 price target, also sees China’s eventual economic recovery as a bullish development for Nike’s direct-to-consumer shift. Nike’s ability to protect earnings in the current and next fiscal year is another trend analysts are bullish about, as well as the company’s ability to balance inventory, lower promotions, and boost higher-margin revenue.

On Thursday, to keep the stock running higher, the company will need to deliver a top and bottom line beat, along with positive guidance.

