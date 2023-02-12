Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 2-12-23 (ABNB, PLTR, ROKU)

If judging by this week’s trading activity, investors have begun to realize that perhaps economic conditions are not as bad as once feared. In the face of rising inflation and fears of a recession, the market appears encouraged by the revenue, profits and forward guidance companies have provided thus far, particularly from the mega-cap names such as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), among others.

In essence, the theme of the fourth-quarter earnings season has been “less bad” is still good enough. But it’s still early. As we have seen over the past year, and particularly each reporting quarter, themes can have a very short shelf life. Stocks on Friday ended mixed, with the market closing out a volatile week. On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its rally, rising 169.39 points, or 0.50%, to end the session at 33,869.27.

The S&P 500 added 8.96 points, or 0.22%, finishing at 4,090.46, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added gave up 71.46 points, or 0.61%, to close at 11,718.12. Higher bond yields pressured technology stocks, ending the Nasdaq's string of five straight weeks of gains. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.74%, which is a level it had not reached since January. The index was dragged down by declines in, among others, Nvidia (NVDA) which lost 4.8%, Netflix (NFLX) (down 4.18%) and Tesla (TSLA) which gave up 5.03%.

Investors continue to dwell over potential interest rate increases. The market is currently pricing in more than a 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise rates again at its next policy meeting in March in its battle to curb inflation. The Fed has been steadfast in its hawkish stance, insisting it will continue to raise rates, though inflation has begun to decline. Investors are trying to reconcile the appeal of the attractive valuations in stocks with the fear of a possible recession as rates continue to climb.

In that vein, the market will look for more direction next week when the consumer price index for January is released on Tuesday. Expectations are for a year-over-year rise of 6.2 which would be down from 6.5% for December. Will that be enough to cause the Fed to pause on more rate hikes? If so, stocks could soon rally.

On the earnings front, here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Reports after the close, Monday, Feb. 13

Wall Street expects Palantir to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $502.25 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 2 cents per share on revenue of $432.87 million.

What to watch: Is now a good time to buy Palantir stock? With its market value plunging close to 90% from their all-time high to a recent 52-week low of $5.84, Palantir will rank highly on any list as one of the more notable victims of the bear market. But there’s still tons of untapped value in the analytics platform specialist. In the most recent quarter, its commercial clients accounted for roughly 43% of total revenue. While PLTR continues to expand its commercial business, this has come at the same time that both interest rates and inflation were on the rise. The latter has pressured its business as many companies have begun slashing discretionary spending to better manage the recessionary environment. The good news is that the government segment accounts for close to 60% of revenue in the most recent quarter, and has consistently been growing revenue, spanning more than six quarters. These trends are likely to continue, according to Matthew Broome, analysts at Mizuho Securities who initiated coverage on the stock with Neutral rating. Broome noted that Palantir has become a "more strategic partner" to the U.S. government and has ramped its base of commercial customers in recent quarters. On Monday, investors will be watching for metrics such as customer additions, billings value as well as segment financials to assess whether Palantir’s near-term stock value.

Airbnb (ABNB) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Feb. 14

Wall Street expects Airbnb to earn 25 cents per share on revenue of $1.86 billion. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings were 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Airbnb have been on a tear so far in 2023, rocketing more than 34%, compared to the 6.3% rise in the S&P 500 index. The market appears more optimistic about the company’s growth prospects in the next 12 to 18 months. Much of that optimism has had to do with the company’s ability to execute through tough times and rising inflation. In fact, for all of 2022, the company’s operating momentum remained positive. In the most recent quarter, revenue rose 36% year over year, while it saw a 25% jump in volumes. There were initial concerns regarding Airbnb's bookings deceleration, much of which was due to the fading of the easier comparisons the company had during the pandemic. However, the company is still growing its bookings at a solid double-digit growth rate as well as gross booking value. The latter grew 31% year over year to $15.6 billion in the most recent quarter, when the company generated $1.2 billion of profits on just $2.9 billion of revenue. This level of profitability is notable given the immense pressure Airbnb faced from an economic growth slowdown. This underscored the company’s attractive business model and its competitive strengths. Aside from several powerful economic moats, including a network effect that rivals any business, the company's global brand recognition gives it the sort of pricing power that’s tough to compete with. If Airbnb can produce better-than 20% bookings growth for the just ended quarter, the shares are poised to rebound toward the $120 level. Airbnb on Tuesday also need to deliver strong revenue guidance for the next quarter and full year.

Roku (ROKU) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 15

Wall Street expects Roku to lose $1.73 per share on revenue of $804.19 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 17 cents per share on revenue of $865.33 million.

What to watch: Shares of the video streaming specialist have been clobbered over the past year, falling roughly 82% as the company has struggled with decelerating revenue and falling profits. Aside from increased competition, revenue was hurt by weak advertising demand. Meanwhile, to combat the competition, the company’s costs have risen, creating a double-edge sword that impacted profits. But after absorbing all of this punishment, now could be a good time to bet on a recovery. The stock is now priced at an attractive valuation. With shares currently trading at around $54 they are still down nearly 70% from their 52-week high of $171. While the average price target calls for $56 per share, the most bullish Wall Street target has the stock reaching $90, suggesting potential returns of 66%. Earlier this year the company announced plans to develop its own "first-ever Roku-made" and "Roku-branded" TVs, which are expected to hit the market at some point this year. “These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun,” the company said. The company aims to be more integrated into the home, thereby making its product much tougher to separate from. On Wednesday the company must nonetheless deliver a top- and bottom line beat, along with confident guidance to demonstrate its value.

