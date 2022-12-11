Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 12-11-22 (ACN, ORCL, COUP)

When assessing the recent price activity and the swings in the stock market, one of the main questions that continue to come to mind is: Has all of the bad news been sufficiently priced in? Stocks ended the week Friday on a downbeat note, following trading activity in the past few weeks that seemed to suggest that the bottom had been reached. But the latest inflation data from this week was too much to overcome, putting investors back in risk off mode.

As the Federal Reserve works to battle rising inflation, investors are getting ahead of what they believe the inflation reading will lead the Fed to do for their meeting next week on December 13 and 14. On Friday the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest producer price index (PPI) report, which showed wholesale prices rose 0.3% sequentially in November, higher than the 0.2% Dow Jones estimate, and 7.4% year-over-year.

This past week, investors displayed not only an aversion to risk assets, but also a return to safety stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined on Friday, falling 305.02 points, or 0.9%, to end Friday's session at 33,476.46. Among the Dow’s notable gainers were Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC) and Microsoft (MSFT).

The S&P 500 gave up 29.13 points, or 0.73%, finishing at 3,934.38, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined by 77.39 points, or 0.7%, to close at 11,004.62. With the losses on Friday, all three major averages ended the week lower. As noted, the Fed will meet on December 13 and 14, and out of that meeting, investors had been expecting -- or hoping for -- a rate increase of only 50 basis points. The Fed has not raised rates by less than 75 basis points since May. However, the recent hot inflation reports may compel the Fed to remain aggressive.

What the Fed decides remains to be seen. With the earnings season all but a distant memory, there are very few catalyst to drive stocks higher other than overall investor sentiment. If the rate increase is indeed 50 basis points, stocks will likely soar into the new year. But that is still an "if."

In the meantime, on the earnings front, here are the names to keep an eye on for this coming week.

Oracle (ORCL) - Reports after the close, Monday, Dec. 12

Wall Street expects Oracle to earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $12.04 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.21 per share on revenue of $10.36 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Oracle have been a pleasant surprise amid massive turbulence and volatility among software stocks. Its shares have risen more than 15% in the past six months, besting the 2% decline in the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, over the past thirty days, the stock has gained almost 6%, slightly ahead of the 5% rise in the S&P 500 index. The company, along with Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL), is reportedly in the mix to secure $9 billion cloud deal with the Pentagon’s Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability contract considerations. The contract, which serves as a backbone for modern war operations, is intended to offer access to unclassified, secret and top-secret data to military personnel worldwide. Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities noted that "both vendors [Oracle and Google| did well in cloud bake offs and have significantly raised their cloud and growth profile over the past few years inside and outside of the Beltway.” This would be a great deal for Oracle to say the least. Not only would an award assert the company as a legitimate cloud vendor, it would solidify Oracle’s software-as-a-service segment which continues to grow at exceptionally high rates, while its cloud infrastructure and the autonomous database revenues grew at an even faster pace. Currently seen as a transformation play based on its business transition towards a cloud subscription-based model, Oracle on Monday must demonstrate how it can become a future global cloud leader.

Coupa Software (COUP) - Reports after the close, Monday, Dec. 12

Wall Street expects Coupa to earn 10 cents per share on revenue of $213.33 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it earned 31 cents per share on revenue of $185.82 million.

What to watch: Shares of Coupa, a provider of a cloud-based corporate spend management software, have surged almost 50% over the past thirty days, besting the 5% rise in the S&P 500 index. Still, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has lost more than 60% of its value, while the S&P 500 has declined just 17%. The reason for the initial 30% surge, which occurred on Nov. 23, a Bloomberg report noted that private equity firm Vista Equity was said to be exploring a possible purchase and had held talks with the company. Bloomberg subsequently reported that Coupa is being assessed by multiple acquirers who are said to be looking at buying the company. Meanwhile, with the stock currently trading at $62, Coupa shareholders have argued that the company should command a takeover price of at least $95 per share, implying additional premiums of more than 50%. Private credit firms are reportedly working on a debt package to help finance a takeover, estimated at $3 billion. Aiming to become a Business Spend Management leader, Coupa makes money by analyzing large quantities of corporate transactional expense data, looking for spending patterns and areas of inefficiency. With its total addressable market measured at $56 billion and growing, Coupa’s platform helps customers with actionable insights that can lead to improved inventory management, smarter purchasing decisions, while lowering expenditures. But now it appears suitors believe the company is drastically undervalued. The company on Tuesday can affirm that narrative by delivering a top- and bottom line beat, along with confident guidance.

Adobe (ADBE) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Dec. 15

Wall Street expects Adobe to earn $3.50 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.20 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

What to watch: Adobe shares have been punished amid the recent correction in technology stocks despite benefiting from the massive secular digitization trend that is poised to remain hot over the next two years. Meanwhile, the company has executed impressively, producing strong earnings for the third quarter, including record revenue of $4.43 billion, which beat analyst expectations by more than $6 million. The company continues to benefit from strong new user adoption and subscription revenue. However, despite the solid quarter, the market reacted negatively, punishing the stock by more than 16% after the company announced its decision to purchase Figma, a collaborative design platform developer, for $20 billion. Sparking the selloff was Adobe saying that it would be in the third year of the deal completion that Figma would to add to the company's earnings. This late stage accretion suggested Adobe's earnings may see a negative impact from the deal for two years. Nevertheless, the stock is cheap at current levels, following the near 60% pullback from all-time highs. Now might be an ideal time bet on Adobe's recovery.

