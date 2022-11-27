Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 11-27-22 (BILI, CRWD, CRM)

The stock market didn’t end the holiday-shortened week with a “bang" on Friday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average did log its highest closing level in seven months. You would have to go all the way back to April 21 to find the last time the Dow ended at this high mark. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index held above the key 4,000 level, despite ending the week marginally lower. Does that the mean the bottom of the bear market is finally here? That’s what investors are hoping for.

As it stands, all three major averages ended the week in positive territory, albeit with modest gains. But given the punishment investors have become accustomed to, any positive gain is good for morale as we head into the final month of the year. Coupled with the release of dovish minutes from the Federal Reserve’s November policy meeting, there are plenty of reason to be optimistic about the 2023, particularly if the Fed shifts to a less aggressive tone regarding interests rates.

The Fed pivoting from its hawkish stance has been a poorly placed bet since early parts of the summer. Will it finally come to fruition? The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 0.45%, or 152.97 points to close at 34,347.03. The S&P 500 declined 1.14 points, or 0.03%, to finish at 4,026.12. Of the eleven S&P 500 sectors, seven of finished higher. Of the eleven, there appears to be lack of conviction in either directions evidenced by the fact that no segment moved more than 1% in either direction.

The lack of conviction was not a surprise given that trading on the Friday after Thanksgiving usually comes in with muted volume. What’s more, that day is also the unofficial start of the holiday-shopping season known as Black Friday. The shares of many retailers such as Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) and Best Buy (BBY) will come into focus the coming weeks, particularly given that Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, another shopping holiday where many products are heavily discounted.

The results from these two days may reveal some clues about how consumers plan to spend money and their level of confidence with regards to their household budgets heading into the holidays. There were earlier reports that consumers had scaled back on big-ticket spending and leisure. This level of budget management was expected to have an impact on retailers. That said, if Friday’s seven-month high close in the Dow was any indication, consumers are expected to be in good holiday spirits. Time will tell if we were right.

In the meantime, on the earnings front, here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Bilibili (BILI) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Nov. 29

Wall Street expects Bilibili to lose 65 cents per share on revenue of $797.57 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it lost 65 cents per share on revenue of $723.44 million.

What to watch: Renewed optimism about improved cooperation between the United States and China has brought life back into Chinese tech stocks like Bilibili which has been under pressure for most of the year. Recently, during a meeting at the G-20 Summit in Bali, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the two nations would have more frequent communications. While acknowledging that the U.S.'s One China policy has not changed, Biden said the U.S. is not looking for conflict with the world's most populous country. In response, among other Chinese stocks, Bilibili stock rose by double digits percentage points. Shares of the Chinese video sharing platform have now risen more than 20% over the past thirty days, suggesting that the market has begun to accept the more relaxed stance the Chinese government has adopted regarding its regulatory policies. However, for the recent stock movement to last, Bilibili must show improved operating metrics, which have been ravaged due to Covid lockdowns in China. Although the company continues to grow its user base and controlling costs, profitability continues to suffer. Backed by three strong supporters in Alibaba (BABA), Sony and Tencent, Bilibili's gross profit fell to $110.2 million from $137 million in the year-ago quarter. With the ness loss still rising, on Tuesday the company can keep the stock’s momentum going by demonstrating its path towards sustained profitability.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Nov. 29

Wall Street expects CrowdStrike to earn 31 cents per share on revenue of $573.82 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 17 cents per share on revenue of $380.05 million.

What to watch: Cybersecurity specialists like CrowdStrike are said to have a "clear green light" heading into third-quarter earnings season. This is according to Dan Ives, analyst at investment firm Wedbush Securities who cited channel checks and deal flow for the current quarter. "We believe federal deal flow in [the third-quarter] was a clear standout as more government agencies are laser focused on protecting data, endpoints, [and] infrastructure in an increasing dangerous cyber environment with threats increasing by the day," Ives wrote in a note to clients. This bodes well for CrowdStrike and its next-generation endpoint security technology platform that is aimed at stopping data breaches before they can inflict damage. Down 31% year to date, compared to a 15% decline in the S&P 500 index, shares of CrowdStrike have been under pressure for most the year. And when expanding that to the previous 52 weeks, the stock has lost 40% of its value. This is even as the company has posted strong free cash flow and possess a solid balance sheet, while surpassing revenue estimates for fourteen straight quarters. Management has done a solid job executing on the company’s stated objectives of dominating the cloud security market. That’s likely to be the case for the foreseeable future. To reverse the stock’s decline, the company on Tuesday must deliver another strong revenue beat and provide upside guidance.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Nov. 30

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.

What to watch: Wall Street analysts have reversed the pessimism that has hurt Salesforce stock heading into its earnings report. Down 40% year to date, and nearly 50% over the past year from highs above $300, the software giant has felt the effects of the re-pricing of tech stocks amid this year’s market correction. And it doesn't appear as if the macro environment will improve enough to get Salesforce out of the doldrums. Last week, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick, who has a Buy rating on the stock, cut his estimates, citing concerns about, among other things, macro uncertainty and the impact of foreign exchange. Zelnick noted there is only "limited upside" expected in the company’s upcoming earnings results, along with "modest forward guidance.” Heading into this quarter, investors should expect modest results and conservative outlook heading into the new year. That said, the company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management continues to be industry standard. As such, Salesforce remains well-positioned to capitalize on the digital transformation trend that many companies are undergoing. The question remains whether inflationary pressures will allow the trend to continue in a robust fashion. On Wednesday that question will be answered in Salesforce’s billings and booking metrics which underlines the strength of the business in the quarters ahead.

