Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch This Week 1-29-23 (AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, META)

We’ve been asking for some time whether all of the bad news has been priced into the market; this question can only be answered by looking at whether we have reached a bottom. Although there have been many head-fakes for the latter, there is strong evidence that this time a legitimate bottom has, in fact, already been reached as far back as two weeks ago when the S&P 500 began its uptrend above 3900.

Stocks closed out Friday on a positive note, albeit off the highs, booking decent gains for the day and for the week. This suggests that “yes” might be the answer for both of the questions above. This week’s trading activity showed not only an aggressive return to risk assets, but that investors are also less fearful of the high-growth stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), which were beaten down previously amid recession fears.

Investor optimism was also driven by, among other things, release of fourth quarter earnings that weren’t as bad a feared. Just as encouraging, the guidance that has been provided thus far suggests that CEOs are more optimistic about their ability to navigate the inflationary climate. Of the roughly 21% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings so far, almost three-quarters have beaten analyst expectations, marking a strong start to the fourth quarter earnings season. This could be a sign of things to come.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday was rose by 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to end Friday's session at 33,978.08. Among the Dow’s notable gainers were Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Disney (DIS). The S&P 500 added 10.13 points, or 0.25%, finishing at 4,070.56, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 109.3 points, or 0.95%, to close at 11,621.71. The Nasdaq, which is on pace for its best January in almost two decades, was powered by, among others, 11% rise in shares of Tesla (TSLA) and a 6% gain in Roku (ROKU).

The Nasdaq booked its fourth straight week of gains, jumping 4.3%. This marked the index’s longest weekly winning streak since August. For the week, the Dow rose 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.5%. The main question heading into the week is whether this rally will continue, particularly as Big Tech comes into focus with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platform (META) slated to announce their results. While it’s still early in the reporting cycle, the guidance they provide for the current quarter and beyond will reveal their level of confident and ability to navigate inflationary headwinds.

Here are the earnings I'm watching this week:

Meta Platforms (META) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 1

Wall Street expects the Facebook parent to earn $2.21 per share on revenue of $31.44 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.67 per share on revenue of $33.67 billion.

What to watch: Meta Platforms suffered the biggest losses among its FAANG peers in terms of market cap percentage in 2022. Roughly $450 billion of its market cap disappeared. Aside from slowing user growth and prolonged weakness in digital ad business at its core Facebook and Instagram products, there’s increasing investor concerns whether the company can effectively compete with the likes of TikTok. However, in 2023, even amid inflationary cost pressures and struggles with daily active users, Meta can still beat profit expectations, which are low. Although the company is heavily reliant on digital ad spending growth to fund its various initiatives and to generate free cash flow, the stock nonetheless presents a compelling risk-versus-reward opportunity at current levels. Its shares are priced at just fifteen times forward earnings, while the business still generates strong free cash flow. With a consensus analyst price target of $152, which suggests 26% upside from current levels, Meta stock should be on any short list of stocks to buy in 2023. The company on Wednesday will nonetheless need to show improvements in its Reality Labs, demonstrating that the business can emerge as Meta’s profit center that it is expected to become.

Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 2

Wall Street expects Alphabet to earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $76.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $75.33 billion.

What to watch: Shares of the Google and YouTube parent have fallen 23% over the past year, compared to a 6.6% decline in the S&P 500 index. The stock has also fallen 8% and 11% in the respective three months and six months. Amid various macroeconomic concerns such as rising inflation, the tech conglomerate has suffered a slowdown in digital advertising. That said, consistent execution hasn’t been an issue for Google. In the last two years, the company’s quarterly reports have beaten revenue estimates for eight consecutive time, while missing on profit estimates just once in that span. But the stock is cheap, according to Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who has a Buy rating and $125 price target on GOOGL stock, suggesting a near 30% upside from current levels. Thill suggests being "tactically cautious" in the near term, with macroeconomic headwinds swirling, but "for investors looking past the looming recession," GOOGL is trading well below its historical average on a profitability perspective. Google's advertising business, which is expected to experience some weakness, will continue to be a key driver of that valuation. On Thursday, assuming prolonged slowing trends in the digital ad business, investors will look to see if Google’s cloud business, which currently accounts for less than 10% of Google's total revenues, can be a strong offsetting factor.

Apple (AAPL) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 2

Wall Street expects Apple to earn $1.95 per share on revenue of $121.9 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.10 per share on revenue of $123.94 billion.

What to watch: Driven by prolonged monetary tightening, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index which suffered the worst of the three major averages, lost 34% to end 2022. Among the biggest decliners were large-cap technology stocks such as Apple which lost 22% of its value, logging the third-worst performance since 2000. Although Apple ended the year as the world's most valuable company, it suffered a massive market cap decline of roughly $755 billion, ending the year with a market valuation of $2.07 trillion. However, after licking their wounds in 2022, Apple investors have some strong catalysts to be excited about in 2023. To be sure, inflation continues to drive higher operating expenses for several companies like Apple, which remains a headwind for its profit margins. It’s still hard to ignore the attractive valuation in Apple heading into 2023. While iPhone sales generate a sizable portion of revenues, Apple’s collective high-margin Services businesses are also growing. Apple Services segment in 2022 generated a gross margin of 72%, compared to 36% for hardware and devices. In 2023, investors can expect stronger revenue growth and margin expansion, thanks to price increases on Apple Music, TV+ and its One bundle. It remains to be seen if the Services segment power the company through what is expected to be a tough hardware environment. Apple shares have not performed as well as investors would have liked, with a consensus analyst price target of $176, which suggests 30% upside from current levels, Apple stock should be on any short list of stocks to buy in 2023.

Amazon (AMZN) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 2

Wall Street expects Amazon to earn 17 cents per share on revenue of $145.37 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.39 per share on revenue of $137.41 billion.

What to watch: Amazon’s decelerated profit growth has been one the key reasons for the stock’s struggles over the past year. The company’s investments its workforce along with research and development has taken a sizable portion of what would have otherwise been its profits. Since the start of the quarter, revenue and earnings estimates have been revised lower, suggesting the market’s growing concerns about the company’s ability to navigate through the challenging inflationary environment that has impacted consumer spending. The company’s FY 2022 EPS has been revised lower on 30 occasions. It’s not a surprise that the company guided for Q4 revenue to rise between 2% and 8%. On the bright side, there’s still Amazon Web Services which is expected to deliver revenue growth of close to 30%. With Q4 revenue expected to come in the range of $22.4 billion to $23.1 billion, the company’s dominant cloud platform is also expected to post strong profitability, driven by growing product adoption within its large enterprise customers. With the stock losing roughly a third of its value in the past year, now seems like an ideal time to place a bet a a recovery for the next 12 to 18 months. However, for that to matter in the near term, on Thursday beyond a top- and bottom line beat, investors will want strong profit guidance to support the long-term return investment thesis.

