Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 2-25-24 (BIDU, CRM, ZS)

How high will the market go? After Thursday’s stunning rally, thanks to Nvidia (NVDA), investors are suddenly debating whether the Fed’s policy decisions still matter as long as Nvidia keeps demolishing its quarterly earnings and guidance. This is precisely what happened on Wednesday after the chip giant delivered yet another blockbuster that crushed even the loftiest of Wall Street expectations. In response, not only did Nvidia become the first semiconductor company to reach a market cap of $2 trillion on Friday, the company's guidance sent technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks soaring. Nvidia’s gains sent the Nasdaq Composite Index soaring 3% on Thursday, logging its best session in more than a year.

On Friday stocks somewhat stabilized, and ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 62.42 points, or 0.16%, to close at a fresh record of 39,131.53. The S&P 500 hit another all-time high, rising just 1.77 points, or 0.03%, ending the day at 5,088.80. Earlier Friday, the index broke above 5,100 for the first time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28%, giving up 44.8 points to close at 15,996.82, but had notched a fresh 52-week high earlier in the session.

For the week, all three major averages ended in positive territory. The S&P 500 was the biggest weekly winner, gaining 1.66%, while the Nasdaq gained 1.4%. The Dow added 1.3% for the period. Back to the earlier question, investors want to know: can this strong momentum continue? Stocks have risen far and fast. For those who are invested, the dilemma is whether to lock in gains and wait for a pullback. For others who are on the sidelines, the dilemma is whether to enter the market and fear missing out on additional gains.

Regardless of what camp you might fall in, the Federal Reserve is still a catalyst to consider when assessing the market’s next direction. While the U.S. economy remains strong, the Fed is certain to cut rates at some point. The only question is when. The current bull market when get an injection of liquidity once that first rate cut occurs. In the meantime, earnings reports continue to be encouraging indicators of rising corporate profits. Will that trend continue this week? Here are the stocks to watch.

Baidu (BIDU) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Feb. 27

Wall Street expects Baidu to earn $2.29 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.49 per share on revenue of $4.8 billion.

What to watch: Is Baidu being under-appreciated for its AI capabilities? That is exactly what is happening, according to investment firm Citron Research. "Despite being the clear leader in AI in China, their [BIDU] stock is trading at a historically low multiple,” the analysts noted. BIDU stock has fallen 13% over the past six months, including 7% decline year to date, compared to a 7% rise in the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, over the past three year and five years, the shares have fallen 67% and 33%, respectively. Now is a good time to buy the stock, according to analyst Fawne Jiang from investment firm Benchmark, who has a Buy rating on the stock and a $210 price target.

From current levels of $110, Jiang’s price target assumes potential premiums of 90%. Baidu’s AI investments, and its efforts to establish leadership in China's AI sector is another reason for optimism. "Generative AI is seen as a net-growth accelerator for Baidu and see the company well positioned to ride on the increasing demand on technology innovation to help enterprises improve productivity with efficiency gains," Jiang noted. For much of these projections to be realized, the company will need to demonstrate meaningful progress on generative AI-enabled cloud services use, namely showing improvement in the number of new enterprise customers the company has gained as well as trends related to the average spend of existing customers incorporating new services. The company on Tuesday must speak positively about its growth potential for the next year and beyond.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 28

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn $2.06 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.40 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

What to watch: Currently up 11% year to date and 80% over the past year, besting the 27% rise in the S&P 500 index, it seems the market has fully reversed its pessimism that once hurt Salesforce stock. Thanks to, among other things, its AI investments, Salesforce has received tons of credit for having successfully navigated the highly competitive enterprise software landscape and in particular, for the company’s AI Cloud, which provides real-time generative experiences across its applications and workflows. Salesforce understands it is still in the early innings of the AI race.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities forecasts $1 trillion in incremental spending over the next decade will benefit the software ecosystem, including Salesforce’s CRM platform which enables corporations to increase productivity, and growing their businesses by becoming more connected to their customer through AI. The question, however, is whether Salesforce can seize enough market share from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and others, to then sustain a long-term competitive advantages in CRM with AI? While the company's CRM system has become a must-have utility for companies across various sectors worldwide, at some point, competition will diminish its stranglehold. In that vein, investors will want to see evidence that the company is reaccelerating revenue growth momentum. On Thursday that question will be answered in Salesforce’s billings and booking metrics which underlines the strength of the business in the quarters ahead.

Zscaler (ZS) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 29

Wall Street expects Zscaler to earn 42 cents per share on revenue of $417.16 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 17 cents per share on revenue of $286.81 million.

What to watch: Cybersecurity stocks like Zscaler have pulled back over the past week amid weaker-than-expected earnings results from from rival Palo Alto Networks (PANW). But there is still a lot to like with Zscaler's business that projects compound annual revenue growth rate of 36% for fiscal 2024. Even with the recent pullback, the stock is up 8% year to date, besting the 7% rise of the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, its shares have risen 81% over the past year, compared to the S&P 500’s 27% rise. The company is poised to capitalize on not only improved macroeconomic environment, but also strong enterprise cybersecurity spending in 2024, especially given that endpoint detection and response (EDR) remains a top priority for cyber executives.

For Zscaler, the company has a strong product portfolio, which includes a cloud platform that enables customers to route data traffic to external data centers where Zscaler houses its software tools. What’s more, with the use of their Zero Trust Exchange platform, companies no longer need traditional on-premises security appliances, offering an efficient and secure way to connect users and devices. Their solution not only cover the cloud access and data protection, but also secure private application access. Investors who have waited for a better entry point can do well here, given that cybersecurity will remain one of the hottest sectors in tech in the next five years. On Thursday Zscaler’s earnings could start that five-year climb higher.

