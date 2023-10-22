Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch This Week 10-22-23 (AMZN, INTC, META, MSFT)

A surge in treasuries sparked investor concerns about potential weaknesses the economy and sent stocks lower on Friday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury crossed 5% - a level it has not reached since 2007 just before the credit crisis. The 5% yield could pressure the economy as it could impact mortgage loans, auto loans and credit cards by raising rates.

Notably, earlier this week, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached 8%, which is a level not seen since 2000. What’s more, the 5% yield on treasuries could be seen as a more appealing alternative to stocks. And it appears investors were ready to make that call on Friday with all three benchmarks falling, suggesting, among other things, increased fears that the Federal Reserve will remain hawkish in its stance regarding interest rates as it continues to battle rising inflation.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286.89 points, or 0.86%, to close at 33,127.28. Leading the Dow lower were, among others, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), International Business Machines (IBM), Nike (NKE), Salesforce (CRM) and several other blue-chip names such as American Express (AXP), which fell 4%. While the credit card issuer reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, its quarterly revenue was underwhelming, while non-interest revenue missed consensus estimates.

The S&P 500 lost 53.84 points or 1.26% to close at 4,224.16, suffering its first weekly loss in the past three weeks. Despite a strong performance by Netflix (NFLX), the Technology sector struggled on Friday, sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling 202.37 points, 1.53%, to close at 12,983.81. Aside from the aforementioned mega-cap tech stocks, the Nasdaq was pressured declines in Tesla (TSLA), which fell on the heels of tis Q3 earnings results.

The EV maker on Thursday reported adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share versus 73 cents expected. CEO Elon Musk said the company remains focused on making its cars more affordable to consumers, while expressing caution about the state of the global economy. Tesla ended the week more than 15% lower, suffering its worst week since December 2022. For the week, the S&P 500 was fell 2.2%, the Nasdaq ended 3% lower, while the Dow closed down 1.5%.

The surge in treasury yields has been the main culprit for the bearishness in stocks. Investors aren’t taking chances in terms of the Fed's decisions regarding interest rates, and an increase is more than likely at next policy meeting. The question is, will they then pivot to a more dovish approach? That said, early Q3 results appear good enough for equity markets to rebound at some point. Next week will be more indicative of the broad earnings dynamics. Here are the stocks I'll be watching.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Oct. 24

Wall Street expects Microsoft to earn $2.52 per share on revenue of $51.72 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $2.35 per share on $49.61 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Since reaching tis all-time high of $366 in mid July, shares of Microsoft have fallen as much as 15%. Currently trading at around $326, the stock is still up an impressive 36% year to date, besting the 10% rise in the S&P 500 index. And that’s even with a decline of close to 10% over the past three months. The software and cloud giant have been a top pick among among investors, thanks to the company’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI. Microsoft had made no secret that AI would be a key source of its future growth.

In September, while speaking at Goldman Sach's Communacopia + Technology conference, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said "absolutely should be the fastest $10 billion business we've ever built” when referencing Generative AI. Ahead of the tech giant's quarterly results slated to be released next week, Citigroup analysts agrees. Citing stabilization in IT budgets and a ramp up in revenue related to generative artificial intelligence, the analysts expects Microsoft to deliver "accelerating" total revenue and profitability. The company’s Azure cloud platform and the availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot are also expected growth tailwinds; the latter, which is priced at $30 per month for Microsoft 365 customers on different plans, is gaining traction, with some analysts estimating that at $30 per user per month, Copilot could boost Microsoft’s fiscal 2025 revenue by as much as $9 billion. Microsoft stock remains one to own in 2023 and beyond. On Tuesday, the company’s guidance will gauge how confident the management feels about its growth potential.

Meta Platforms (META) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Oct. 25

Wall Street expects the Facebook parent to earn $3.45 per share on revenue of $31.85 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.64 per share on revenue of $27.71 billion.

What to watch: Amid the recent decline in tech stocks, Meta stock has maintained its strong standing among mega-cap performers. Its shares have risen more than 40% over the past six months, crushing the 2% rise in the S&P 500 index. With its 1.5% rise over the past thirty days, META stock is up close to 160% year to date, compared with a 10% rise in the S&P 500 index. Given the strong momentum the stock has been on, investors want to know how much better things can get. Their management has pushed all of the right buttons, including various cost optimization initiatives, many of which have enabled Meta to lower its 2023 expense guidance on two occasions this year.

These initiatives not only puts the company in a much stronger financial standing in the near term, it is poised to improve in the long term as cost efficiencies are further realized. In the most recent quarter, revenue rose by a solid 11% year over year, while adjusted EPS expanded from $2.46 to $2.98. During the quarter, gross margin remained steady above 81% with the operating margin expanding from 29% to almost 32% which powered the cash flow from operations to surge by almost 50%. These fundamental improvements are notable and important to bottom line given the recent headwinds in the macro environment. Meta has also begun to flex its growth muscle within its core digital advertising business given that it boasts an estimated 3 billion monthly active users on its family of products. As such, the company on Wednesday must continue to show gradual improvements in these areas, while demonstrating its prominence among big tech for the quarter and full year.

Amazon (AMZN) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Oct. 26

Wall Street expects Amazon to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of $134.21 billion. This compares to the year-ago when earnings were 28 cents per share on revenue of $127.1 billion.

What to watch: With a gain of 52% year to date, besting the 11% rise in the S&P 500 index, Amazon stock still ranks as one of the mega-cap top-performers in the market. And this is despite a 7% decline over the past month. The e-commerce giant's growth and efficiency strategies have begun to bear fruit. In the most recent quarter, Amazon showed signs that its cost-cutting initiatives are working as profits have significantly improved across various segments save for AWS, which suffered a slight dip amid rising expenses. In Q2 the company saw significant improvements not only in revenue and earnings, but also in areas like operating cash flow, EBITDA and net profits. Notably, the North American segment which suffered a loss of $627 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversed that to a gain of $3.21 billion.

These bottom line increases were driven by a combination of high-margin advertising revenue and higher unit sales which helped the company spread its fixed costs across a greater volume of revenue. But it wasn't all good news. As noted, the AWS segment suffered a decline in profits from $5.72 billion to $5.37 billion, despite the increase in revenue. The management noted that this was due to voluntary spending aimed at generating long-term growth. All told, Amazon now has slimmer cost profile which will lend to faster earnings growth in the quarters ahead. From a valuation perspective, while Amazon stock shares are not as cheap as they were at the start of the year, they still looks like a bargain relative to the company’s long-term potential. On Thursday beyond a top- and bottom line beat, investors will want strong profit guidance to support the long-term return investment thesis.

Intel (INTC) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Oct. 26

Wall Street expects Intel to earn 20 cents per share on revenue of $12.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 59 cents per share on revenue of $15.25 billion.

What to watch: Despite the recent decline in the overall market, shares of Intel have held up relatively well in 2023. With the stock rising some 35% year to date, compared to a 11.4% gain in the S&P 500 index, the market has seemingly begun to reward Intel for its fundamental improvements. The management has made some strategic moves to advance the company’s turnaround plans, including divesting various non-core businesses and spinning off shares of its Mobileye automotive business. What’s more, Intel has also begun to capitalize on the booming AI semiconductor market.

The company’s diverse business portfolio, which has enabled it to serve multiple industries, will help Intel establish a leadership position in AI. And the company has show it has the financial firepower to effectively compete for these growth opportunities. In the near term, Intel has begun to benefit from a slight rebound in the personal computer market, which had seen a sharp decline due to pandemic-related disruptions. In the last quarter, although the company's revenue dropped 12% to $6.8 billion in its personal computer segment, Intel saw growth in its foundry business, particularly from "advanced packaging," which allows Intel to combine chip components from other companies to create more powerful chips. Among other benefits, this is poised to drive better margins for the third quarter and the balance of the year. All told, the chip giant is still alive and kicking. Patient investors who are willing to allow the company more time to regain its leadership position can be rewarded. That said, the company on Thursday must deliver another top and bottom line beat, while selling the upside potential of its ongoing turnaround.

