Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week 7-30-23 (AAPL, AMD, AMZN, SQ)

An important week in the second-quarter earnings season just concluded, where tech giants such as Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL), among others, reported their results that affirmed not only the re-emergence of mega-cap Big-Tech dominance in the stock market, but also that the so-called “magnificent seven” are truly magnificent.

However, with all three major averages resting near 52-week highs, it’s just Big-Tech that’s shining. And strong earnings are not the only catalyst pushing stocks higher. On Friday, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — a closely-watched measure of inflation of the Federal Reserve — came in at its lowest level in nearly two years. The showed PCE gained 0.2% month-over-month, which was the target economists expected. Meanwhile, core PCE rose 4.1% from the year-ago period, lower than the anticipated 4.2%.

Essentially, on the heels of the Fed raising rates by a quarter of a point Wednesday and indicating that there may be more increased in the months to come, the data the Fed watches closely suggests there may be no reason for more rate hikes. And that was the signal to investors on Friday as all three major averages jumped with concerns of imminent recession giving way to the reality that the Fed has executed a soft landing, or something close to it.

Investors responded with strategic buying of equities, which sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher by 176.57 points, or 0.50%, to end the session at 35,459.29. The blue-chip index was powered by a better-than 6% rise in Intel (INTC), and gains in Apple (AAPL), Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft and Walt Disney (DIS). The S&P 500 gained 44.82 points, or 0.99%, finishing at 4,582.23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 266.55 points, or 1.90%, to close at 14,316.66. The Nasdaq was buoyed by the a better-than 4% rise in Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA) as well as the aforementioned Big-Tech powers.

For the week, the Nasdaq was the biggest gainer, rising 2% thanks to Microsoft and Meta which impressed the market with better-than expected numbers. Once believed to be suffering as a result of TikTok, Meta demonstrated not only that its digital ad business is rebounding, but also it can still grow its user base among its family of apps. What’s more, the company’s cost-cutting efforts appear to be working as evidence by the strong bottom-line beat. Will the strong earnings growth trend continue throughout the entire Q2 earnings season? That remains to be seen.

While it’s still early, and there are still more than half of the earnings season still remain, the outlook companies have provided so far suggests the new bull market is here to stay. Friday’s rally in stocks suggests investors are now more optimistic about the direction of the economy and the near-term and long-term impact of monetary policy decisions. Here are the stocks I’ll be watching this week.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Wall Street expects AMD to earn 57 cents per share on revenue of $5.31 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.05 per share on $6.55 billion in revenue.

What to watch: There is a noticeable rebound in global PC shipments, according to Gartner, which noted that a recovery in the global PC market is underway, highlighting an 8.1% sequential increase compared to the previous quarter. This bodes well for Advanced Micro Devices, which is one of the key players in the global semiconductor industry. AMD has consistently grown its market share of the global CPU processors, driven by product innovations such as its Ryzen processors built on the Zen microarchitecture. However, margin erosion and the cyclicality in the chip business have been two of the company’s biggest headwinds over the past several quarters. Investors are anxious to see whether margin pressures have bottomed and are now ready for expansion. Meanwhile, AMD stock which is up 73% year to date, compared with a 18% rise in the S&P 500 index, assumes these issues are in the rearview mirror. This is because even amid the challenges, the company demonstrated strong operating leverage evidenced by its ability to grow profits at a faster rate than its revenue. While AMD delivered a marginal beat on revenues, EPS fell short of expectations due to a sharp decline in global PC shipments. Assuming the company’s growth metrics rebound in Q2 and the management issues strong guidance, this would present a great buying opportunity for AMD stock for the next 12 to 18 months, despite the strong run it has already been on.

Amazon (AMZN) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 3

Wall Street expects Amazon to earn 35 cents per share on revenue of $131.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $121.23 billion.

What to watch: With a gain of 55% year to date, besting the 18% rise in the S&P 500 index, Amazon stock ranks as one of the top performers in the market and tech, in particular. The e-commerce giant's growth strategy is bearing fruit. And driven by some recent operating cost reductions, Amazon now has slimmer cost profile which will lend to faster earnings growth in the quarters ahead. Some of the recent cost-saving measures include shutting down unprofitable businesses, reducing its global headcount and reprioritizing resources in an effort to right-size the business. The goal is to remain leaner and stronger. Amazon is expected to report Q2 earnings per share of 35 cents, which would be a massive increase from the year-ago loss of 20 cents. Meanwhile, Q2 revenue is expected to be roughly $131 billion, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous year. But it’s not just the company’s profitability and margin profile to be excited about. There’s also Amazon Web Services which has been the company’s main profit producer. Anchored by the AWS cloud platform, the company’s services segment is still enjoying exponential growth which has offset recent weakness in the retail segment. All told, Amazon has many growth levers it can pull. "There's a lot to like about how our teams are delivering for customers," CEO Andy Jassy said in a recent press release. From a valuation perspective, while Amazon stock is not as cheap as it were at the start of the year, the shares still look like a bargain relative to the company’s long-term potential. For that to matter in the near term, on Thursday beyond a top- and bottom-line beat, investors will want strong profit guidance to support the long-term return investment thesis.

Apple (AAPL) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Wall Street expects Apple to earn $1.19 per share on revenue of $81.63 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.20 per share on revenue of $82.96 billion.

What to watch: Apple stock has gone on an impressive run, rising some 50% year to date, almost three times the 18% gain in the S&P 500 index. The shares have returned more than 30% just in the past six months, pushing the tech giant past a $3 trillion valuation. The market is clearly bullish on the company’s growth potential. Investors are also excited about prospects for the new iPhone 15 which is scheduled to launch in September. But it’s not just about the iPhones. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng expects Apple to surpass earnings estimates, led by strength in its Mac and Services segments. Ng is expecting Services revenue of $21.8 billion to rise 11% year-over-year, clearing Wall Street forecast of $20.7 billion. “Upside to our Services forecast reflects the inflection in App Store spending, per Sensor Tower, strong growth in advertising, continued content investments in AppleTV, and a more benign forex headwind relative to company guidance of -400 bps," Ng wrote in an investor note. The market will also look for details about its long-awaited mixed reality headset, dubbed Vision Pro, which was unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference. Wall Street analysts were impressed, including Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross who said the device "solves many of the technical limitations.” Adding it is the "first un-compromised mixed reality solution.” Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz called the device the "most technologically advanced device we've seen.” At a hefty price tag of $3,499, the question is, how much revenue and profits can Apple expect upon launch? This and other topics will be front and center on the conference call with analysts on Thursday.

Block (SQ) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Wall Street expects Block to earn 36 cents per share on revenue of $5.1 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 18 cents per share on revenue of $4.4 billion.

What to watch: Shares of Block have surged more than 20% over the past thirty days, besting the 4% rise in the S&P 500 index. Investors are growing more optimistic about Block's growth potential which is closely tied to the company’s ability to not only expand its product offerings, but also management’s ability to enter new intentional markets. Originally called Square and known for its peer-to-peer money-transfer service Cash App, the company rebranded its name to Block to present an emphasis on its shift towards blockchain technology. Although the Fintech specialist continues to buildout what it envisions as a decentralized finance business using cryptocurrency, the management expects Cash App, which is already used to buy and sell Bitcoin, to lead the new business. Currently boasting 53 million active accounts at the end of the first-quarter, Cash app has grown in popularity with users with more than 14 million new users added in the last two years alone. With $3.3 billion in Q1 revenues, resulting in $931 million in gross profit, Block’s Cash App gross profit growth reached 49% year over year in Q1. Cash App is poised to remain a profit center for Block and will drive the company's consolidated gross profit growth. That said, the post-pandemic results are not as strong as they were during the pandemic. And that’s been the case for all Fintech companies, including rival PayPal (PYPL) as growth has moderated. However, for Block, the company is still expected to grow at robust double-digit rates annually for the foreseeable future. What’s more, the management has outlined a new long-term investment framework, which they believe will improve the company’s earnings quality. On Thursday investors will want more details on these initiatives to assess where the stock valuation should be.

