Weekly Preview: Will Stocks Continue To Rise In 2021?

With 2020 now in the rearview mirror, investors are looking forward to new opportunities that may unfold in 2021. Make no mistake, 2020 — the year of COVID — won’t ever be forgotten. The fact that the pandemic is still with us (and will be for some time) is part of the reason. That said, the pandemic, despite its impact and devastation in many areas of our lives and business, was also a major catalyst for stocks soaring to all-time highs.

Technology stocks, specifically software names, soared in 2020 because of COVID, resulting in breathtaking returns for investors who placed bets in areas such as e-commerce and the companies that enable work-from-home. Stocks like Zoom Video (ZM) up 420%, CrowdStrike (CRWD) up 322%, DocuSign (DOCU) up 200%, Fastly (FSLY) up 351% come to mind. Let’s also not forget other stocks such as the FAANGs that caught massive tailwinds from the pandemic. Of course, I’m referring to Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG , GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX).

Combined, the FAANGs averaged 60% returns in 2020 — almost quadrupling the S&P 500 Index’s 16% rise. What is the main theme among these names? They are growth stocks and, in some way or another, they were well-positioned to capitalize on the shift towards work/learn from home or entertain-from-home. 2020 was also the year that growth stocks, such as the ones mentioned, significantly outperformed value stocks. Again, the reason for the disconnect is the level of disruption the pandemic has had on so-called value companies — many of which were caught unprepared.

Stocks ended Thursday on a solid note. Not only did the major averages log new intraday highs early in the session, they closed out the holiday-shortened week near record territories ahead of New Year's. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which added 196.92 points Thursday to end the year at 30.606.48, rose 7.25%. The S&P 500 index added 24.03 points to end the year at 3,656.07, up 16%, while the tech-heady Nasdaq — by far the best performer — posted returns of 47.6% in 2020.

Gaining 743% in 2020, Tesla (TSLA) was drove away with the mantle in both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 as the top-performing stock.

Will this theme (growth vs. value) continue into 2021? How high will the market’s rise, assuming the markets rise at all? How long can this bull run last? Investors who have watched their portfolios and, in some cases, their 401K balances soar 25% to 50% in 2020 are understandably cautious heading into 2021. Why? The last few weeks displayed tons of volatility, particularly in the WFH stocks as vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

So without a doubt, the pandemic will continue to dictate the direction of stocks in 2021. The level of influence the pandemic has on stocks will be determined by how quickly people are vaccinated. Assuming there is significant progress on the vaccination front, does that mean stocks that were heavily sold off in 2020 or drastically under-performed due to the pandemic, will reverse course in 2021? It stands to reason, as things get back to normal (or if enough progress is made so that normalcy is possible) these “value stocks” will be back in vogue.

In other words, stocks that are considered inexpensive with massive upside potential during a recovery could out-perform 2020’s winners. A new theme might be “a flight to quality" (or recovery). Regardless, while there are tons of potential catalysts to keep stocks higher, particularly those with strong top- and bottom-line growth projections, 2021 will likely require a more cautious approach.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.